Millie Bobby Brown, 15, ‘dating the England World Cup rugby legend Jason Robinson’s son Joseph, 17’

Stranger Issues star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly courting the 17-year-old son of England World Cup legend Jason Robinson.

The actress, 15, met Joseph Robinson on her ‘journey of a lifetime’ within the Maldives two months in the past.

And up to date Instagram exercise has hinted that the pair are actually an merchandise.

In an image posted to Jason’s Instagram web page, Millie and Joseph smile for a photograph after having fun with a meal along with his household on the vacation.

Millie additionally shared a photograph final week of herself carrying Joseph’s Wigan Warriors jersey.

The rugby league official account left the remark: ‘Most likely the STRANGEST Factor to occur in 2020 up to now…’

Millie additionally commented ‘yessss! [love heart emoji]’ on an image of Joseph and his dad at DW Stadium Official on December four. Joseph replied with a coronary heart emoji.

And the pair posted matching photographs on a canine stroll on Christmas Eve.

MailOnline has approached Millie’s reps for remark.

Joseph lives in Lancashire along with his mum Amanda, who cut up from his dad in 2013.

In November Millie stayed on the £1,580-per-night Soneva Fushi resort within the Maldives, the place Joseph was additionally holidaying.

Millie, who performs Eleven in Stranger Issues, described her keep on the island as ‘the journey of a lifetime’.

Different well-known faces who’ve stayed within the resort embody rugby stars James Haskell and Jason Robinson who visited throughout the World Cup. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner additionally stayed within the resort throughout their honeymoon earlier this 12 months.

Millie’s vacation comes after she admitted that the ending of the final collection of Stranger Issues left her feeling ‘p****d’ because the destiny of Eleven was revealed.

Millie informed how her fellow solid mates have been left in tears because the gang have been compelled to half throughout the ultimate episode.

Viewers of the hit sci-fi collection will know that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) made the last word sacrifice, leading to Eleven shifting in with Joyce and the Byers household, earlier than they finally moved away from Hawkins.

Their exit noticed Eleven’s boyfriend Mike in addition to their finest mates Dustin and Lucas left behind in what was a really emotional finish to the season.

Talking her thoughts on how issues concluded, Millie informed Elle journal: ‘I used to be p****d. I learn the script and I used to be like, “What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?” They have been like “Didn’t you read episode 3?” And I used to be like, “Oh yeah.”‘

She continued: ‘As a result of Joyce mentioned she needed to maneuver away from Hawkins. I don’t know, I simply felt actually towards it.’

Millie defined that she and her co-stars contemplated how they might weep in entrance of one another, after they did not do it ‘fairly often’, including that she was the one often crying in ‘each single scene’.

The British teen co-stars alongside Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

The star went on to say that the solid have been crying for actual when somebody questioned how they might all really feel when Stranger Issues finally wraps.

She defined: ‘And all of us began crying after which they rolled digital camera and mentioned motion. And that was it. All of us began saying goodbye to one another. We felt too actual.’