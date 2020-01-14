Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Romance Rumors With Athlete Joseph Robinson!

Nobody inform Hop: it seems Millie Bobby Brown might need a brand new boyfriend!

The 15-year-old Stranger Issues star has sparked romance rumors with rugby prodigy Joseph Robinson, due to current cutesy posts of the 2 that the 17-year-old lately shared on his Snapchat.

Within the photograph, which was instantly archived by followers, Millie and Joseph might be seen posed up alongside one another in a mirror selfie; his arms strapped round her waist in a young embrace. If the picture alone wasn’t sufficient, the athlete additional fueled romance rumors by writing “Ly x” over the photograph — which roughly interprets to “love you (hugs).”

Associated: Millie Was ‘Pissed’ About How Season three Of ‘Stranger Things’ Ended!

Joseph, who’s the son of England World Cup rugby participant Jason Robinson, went on to indicate off the actress on his Instagram Tales in what gave the impression to be a shot of the 2 collectively along with her hand on his leg.

Whereas neither occasion has commented on the romance rumors, the 2 have been spending a whole lot of time collectively over the previous few months. Consider it or not, MBB joined Joseph and his household for his or her trip to the Maldives in November, so it seems like issues are shifting quicker than a Mike-and-Eleven tempo.

Millie, for her half, has proven help for her rumored beau’s budding rugby profession on social media. After Joseph signed his first main rugby contract in December, Millie commented an enthusiastic “yessss!” and a pink coronary heart emoji on his Instagram put up — to which he responded with a pink coronary heart emoji.

She’s even proven help for Joseph’s dad. In a put up on her Instagram Tales, the starlet was seen sporting a Wigan Warriors jersey — Jason’s group — and wrote:

“Things you didn’t expect to see in 2020…Millie Bobby Brown is a Warrior.”

Beforehand, the British actress was relationship 16-year-old singer Jacob Sartorius, whom she was linked to in January 2018 till July of that yr. Addressing their breakup on the time, she wrote on Instagram:

“The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”

However some followers started to query whether or not that was really true when Jacob launched a doubtlessly shady tune that November titled We’re Not Buddies, during which he sang:

“Girl, I wanna give you more than good advice / We’re not friends, we’re not friends / You already know I got enough of them.”

Regardless of the potential shade, nonetheless, Jacob confirmed his ex help final yr by leaving her a candy word on Instagram on the heels of some hate she had acquired for not performing her age, commenting “stunning” on an image of her.

After Jacob, Millie was linked to Romeo Beckham all through 2019. Like Joseph, Romeo had flooded the actress’ IG posts with coronary heart emojis; nonetheless, she finally referred to him as “bro” in a social media put up, suggesting that friend-zoning befell at one level or one other.

Nicely, it definitely appears to be like like Millie and Joseph are greater than mates in the meanwhile. We want them the most effective!

[Image via WENN/Instagram]