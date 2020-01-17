Millionaire tycoon’s son, 36, vanished in Berkshire as police fear he may have fallen in the Thames

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Printed: 06:29 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:32 EST, 17 January 2020

A millionaire tycoon’s son who vanished after leaving a pub in a Berkshire village the place George Clooney and Theresa Might stay has left police fearing he might have fallen into the River Thames.

Alexander Stern, 36, was final seen leaving The Bull pub on Saturday night in Sonning, Berkshire.

Mr Stern, who’s regarded as the boss of a property firm, was noticed on CCTV leaving the pub close to the £12 million millhouse the place the Clooneys have lived since 2014, and within the unique riverside village the place Prime Minister Theresa May additionally has a house.

Alexander Stern (pictured left), 36, was final seen leaving The Bull pub (proper) on Saturday night. Police worry he might have fallen into the swollen River Thames

Mr Stern’s father, Ronald, runs a stationery empire and is famed as considered one of Britain’s prime Ferrari collectors, promoting one of many Italian supercars for £21million.

A police search has failed to search out any signal of him amid fears he might have fallen into the River Thames, which is a raging torrent within the space as a consequence of storms and heavy rain.

Lots of the riverside paths are below water and anybody dropping their footing might get swept away within the floods.

Villagers worry Mr Stern, of Kensington, London, has change into the newest sufferer of a ‘curse’, with 4 different individuals dying on the identical stretch of river within the final six months.

On Sunday a physique was recovered from the Thames at Fawley Court docket, upriver from Sonning, after stories of a person ‘getting into the water’.

In August a girl was discovered useless simply downstream at Marlow, alongside a 24-year-old man was discovered within the river at Henley in November.

Final month Bogdan Skarbeck, 49, from Poland, who lived and labored in Studying, was discovered useless within the Thames, additionally close to Henley.

Thames Valley Police should not linking the deaths, however one Sonning villager mentioned: ‘Some people are saying the stretch of river would possibly all of a sudden have had a curse placed on it.

The River Thames at Sonning (pictured) is at the moment a raging torrent as a consequence of storms. Lots of the riverside paths are below water and people who lose footing might get swept away within the floods

‘We do get individuals drowning within the river however to have 4 in six months could be very uncommon, and now Mr Stern has gone lacking too.’

The villager, who requested to not be named, added: ‘George Clooney and his spouse have settled in and everybody likes them – they’ve been superb in serving to out with actions and numerous good causes within the village.

‘It should be horrible for them to listen to about these deaths, particularly with the river operating previous the underside of their backyard.’

Mr Stern’s household stay in an £8million house in Hampstead, London, whereas he settled in Kensington and ran a enterprise.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman mentioned: ‘We’re interesting for the general public’s assist to hint a person who’s believed to be lacking in Sonning.

‘Alexander Stern, aged 36 years, who’s from the Kensington space of west London, was final seen within the Bull Inn, Sonning at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

‘When he was final seen he was carrying darkish clothes and was carrying a rucksack. It’s potential that he’s not in possession of the rucksack.’

Detective Inspector Ben Henley added: ‘We’re rising more and more involved for Alexander’s welfare and I want to enchantment for anybody who has seen him, or who may need any info as to his whereabouts, to get in contact with us as quickly as potential.’