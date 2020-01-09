Millions of Britons are ‘fed up’ with unrealistic travel photos, Hamton by Hilton study reveals

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

Printed: 11:31 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:32 EST, 9 January 2020

Thousands and thousands of Britons are ‘fed up’ with journey photographs exhibiting unrealistic, picture-perfect scenes.

In a ballot of two,000 UK adults, 29 per cent would fairly see ‘genuine’ snaps exhibiting what the vacation was actually like than preferrred pictures.

In reality, travellers are seven occasions extra more likely to go to a vacation spot after seeing an image posted on social media that exhibits its true colors.

A examine has discovered that tens of millions of Britons are ‘fed up’ of journey photographs exhibiting unrealistic, picture-perfect scenes. And photos of sizzling canine legs

It additionally emerged that ‘sizzling canine legs’ photos are essentially the most annoying vacation photographs on social media, based on 26 per cent of adults.

Consequently, resort chain Hampton by Hilton, which commissioned the examine, appointed documentary photographer Ian Weldon to disclose the ‘actual’ aspect of British holidays, with a brand new collection titled ‘That is Actual Journey’.

Over three days in a busy resort, Ian captured a collection of candid pictures showcasing the heat, enjoyable and human connection of travellers.

The pictures vary from Morris dancers in full regalia attending to grips with a waffle maker, to soccer followers having a post-match pint and a flurry of girlfriends preparing for an evening out.

Documentary photographer Ian Weldon spent three days in a busy resort to seize a collection of candid pictures of travellers

All of them characteristic real resort company in motion and will probably be utilized by Hampton by Hilton to have fun the actual journey moments that happen at its inns.

Ian mentioned: ‘This collection is all about celebrating these heart-warming and infrequently humorous connections that occur after we journey.

‘I hope it shines a lightweight on the enjoyable and friendliness that may be present in each single kind of journey.

‘The pictures deliver to life the actual aspect of journey by celebrating the connections that make travelling experiences so particular however typically do not make the picture album.’

One in all Ian’s pictures exhibiting Morris dancers in full regalia attending to grips with a waffle maker

Soccer followers having a post-match pint at a resort in one in every of Ian’s snaps. It’s a part of his new collection referred to as That is Actual Journey

In the meantime, the examine additionally discovered that solely 10 per cent of Britons’ annual depart is spent taking unique long-haul holidays.

As a substitute, the remaining goes on journeys within the UK and Europe, with 35 per cent occurring ‘event’ journey to live shows, sporting occasions and household birthdays.

The USA, Italy and the Caribbean high the bucket listing of dream locations for 2020, however the analysis, carried out by way of OnePoll, exhibits extra Britons will probably be travelling to London, the Lake District and Edinburgh this yr.

Tal Shefer, vice chairman of Hampton by Hilton EMEA, mentioned: ‘With almost 20 per cent of Britons admitting they want to see folks utilizing no filters for journey pictures in 2020, we could not be happier to associate with Ian Weldon to launch our This Is Actual Journey marketing campaign.’