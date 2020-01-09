Milo the Pomeranian goes crazy over owner’s phone when it plays loud video of toy squeaking 

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

An cute Pomeranian had his proprietor in matches of laughter when he acquired overly excited at a video of a squeaky toy enjoying on a cellphone.

Milo the seven-year-old canine was offered with the YouTube video by his proprietor in Canoga Park, California.

His proprietor mentioned: ‘This can be a video of Milo, a fun-loving, seven-year-old Pom who’s at all times seeking to discover a new toy.

‘When a YouTube video of a squeaky toy was performed on a cellphone, he misplaced his thoughts!

‘Was he confused, excited or simply in search of his subsequent plaything? Both method, he stunned everybody along with his response and we had been fortunate to seize it!’

The hilarious footage exhibits the second his proprietor begins enjoying the video.

Milo immediately begins growling and barking on the sound of the high-pitched squeaks.

He then begins scrabbling on the cellphone and nuzzling it along with his nostril whereas his proprietor erupts into hysterical laughter.

He carries on scratching on the cellphone and finally picks it up in his mouth and drags it throughout the room whereas his proprietor carries on laughing.

At one level the proprietor says: ‘No, cease, that is a brand new cellphone!’

Ultimately Milo drops the cellphone and his proprietor distracts him with one other of his toys.