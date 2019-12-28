Minimum wage to increase in 26 states including Colorado in 2020

Denver7

The minimal wage will enhance in 26 states and the District of Columbia in 2020, with 22 states enacting a rise on Jan. 1, in response to a report launched by Wolters Kluwer Authorized & Regulatory U.S.

In Colorado, the statewide minimal wage will rise to $12 in 2020. Nonetheless, a brand new state legislation permits native governments to set larger wages and Denver did so in November, bumping the town’s minimal wage as much as $12.85 on Jan. 1 with a second elevate to $14.77 in 2021 and a 3rd to $15.87 in 2022.

The best minimal wage workers within the nation will stay in Seattle, with employees making a minimal of $16 an hour at giant employers, and $15 an hour at small employers. The state of Washington will supply the very best statewide minimal wage at $13.50 an hour.

In New York Metropolis, the minimal wage will go to $15 an hour for all employers subsequent week. Workers at New York Metropolis’s three essential airports will clock in a minimal wage of $15.60 an hour.

The minimal wage in California will see a $1 enhance to $13 an hour on January 1.

A number of states, equivalent to Florida, Ohio and Montana, base will increase to the minimal wage on inflation or on adjusting for the price of dwelling. The minimal wage in Florida will go up 10 cents to $eight.56 an hour based mostly off a 1.12 p.c enhance in the price of dwelling.

