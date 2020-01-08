Minister Orders Probe Into Use Of Chinese Equipment At Jaipur Hospital

The matter is primarily associated with the JK Lon hospital of Jaipur, senior official mentioned

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Well being Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered a probe within the procurement of Chinese language-made gear on the JK Lon little one hospital, following the deaths of over 100 infants inside round a month on the hospital’s Kota department.

The minister has directed the extra chief secretary – medical and well being, Rohit Kumar Singh to conduct the inquiry and submit a report.

“The matter is primarily related with the JK Lon hospital of Jaipur,” a senior official mentioned.

The gear in query is the multipara monitor which is used for measuring important parameters like blood stress, coronary heart charge and respiratory charge.

The procurement of the multipara screens was made by a medical faculty and the matter is being probed to determine info like when the gear was bought and what was its high quality.

“A technical committee of the hospital gives specifications of equipment which are required and the medical college conducts the procurement process,” the hospital sources mentioned.

Primarily, the matter is expounded with the JK Lon hospital right here and info concerning different hospitals like JK Lon hospital, Kota, the place greater than 110 youngsters have died in 37 days, can even be collected.