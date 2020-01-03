Minister Slams Opposition For Supporting Anti-Citizenship Law Protests

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated it’s unlucky they’re protesting towards the legislation.

New Delhi:

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the Opposition events for supporting the anti-citizenship legislation protests and stated they need to be proud the nation is supporting the persecuted individuals from neighbouring nations.

“It is unfortunate that they are protesting against the law which has been passed by the parliament. They should be proud that we are helping the minorities who were persecuted in their countries. They are trying to obstruct a big mission. India is a sea of humanity and everyone must respect and welcome the decision,” he stated whereas talking to ANI.

Mr Naqvi’s assertion comes only a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out on the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted legislation and for not talking towards Pakistan through the anti-citizenship legislation protests.

The citizenship legislation for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.