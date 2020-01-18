Ministers accused over 680,000 children growing up in ‘slum’ homes

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:07 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:08 EST, 18 January 2020

Ministers have been accused of ‘blighting’ the lives of a whole lot of 1000’s of youngsters who’re rising up in ‘slum’ properties.

Some 682,000 in England live in non-public rental properties which might be categorized as ‘non-decent’, in keeping with evaluation by Labour.

Which means they’re chilly, damp, unsafe or lack fashionable services, underneath the federal government’s official definition.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey, who compiled the figures, additionally raised fears that native councils are being blocked from introducing their very own measures to deal with housing high quality points.

He pointed to Liverpool Metropolis Council being prevented from persevering with a licensing scheme to weed out dangerous landlords.

Nonetheless, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Native Authorities (MHCLG) insisted it was ‘dedicated to driving up requirements throughout the rented sector’. It stated councils already had robust powers to deal with abuses.

The figures, extracted from the newest English Housing Survey final 12 months, present 300,000 of the youngsters in ‘non-decent’ properties are within the north and midlands.

Mr Healey stated he would attempt to amend any appropriate laws in Parliament to introduce a ‘property MOT’, which may see the worst landlords going through £100,000 fines.

‘Tory ministers are blighting the childhoods of children rising up in slum rented properties,’ he stated.

‘It is a dangerous begin for Boris Johnson when the brand new Conservative authorities is giving a inexperienced gentle to slum landlords by vetoing council schemes designed to being properties as much as scratch.

‘They’re letting down renters who want their assist.

‘Among the worst circumstances are in areas within the north and the midlands, the place voters lent their votes to the Tories will find yourself bitterly disillusioned by a Conservative Celebration unwilling to behave on dangerous landlords.’

An MHCLG spokesman stated: ‘Youngsters deserve the absolute best begin in life, which incorporates having a protected and respectable residence – that’s the reason we’re dedicated to driving up requirements throughout the rented sector.

‘Native authorities have robust powers to implement in opposition to felony landlords, together with civil penalties of as much as £30,000 and banning orders for the worst offenders.’