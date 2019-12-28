Ministers bent polo team visa rules for ‘very animated’ Queen

A clampdown on unlawful immigration was relaxed as a result of Ministers feared the Queen believed it may have an effect on the polo season, it was claimed final evening.

The Residence Workplace had deliberate to shut a loophole that granted particular visas to lots of of foreigners working within the so-called ‘sport of kings’ amid fears it was getting used as a backdoor for low-skilled migrants to enter the nation.

However the proposals have been watered down within the wake of Buckingham Palace’s appreciable curiosity within the matter, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

One supply mentioned the Queen grew to become ‘very animated’ over the plans, whereas a former official mentioned Ministers went ‘above and past’ regular follow to deal with Palace considerations.

Polo fan: Her Majesty congratulates a participant at this yr’s Queen’s Cup

Whitehall sources informed this newspaper the topic was mentioned when Queen had a gathering with the Residence Secretary on the time, Amber Rudd.

Buckingham Palace declined to remark, however insiders insisted the Queen would by no means foyer over a selected coverage as she has to stay strictly impartial on political issues.

Ms Rudd, who presided over a ‘hostile surroundings’ in the direction of immigrants throughout her time on the Residence Workplace, had deliberate main modifications to the polo visa scheme, which allowed gamers and their grooms to work within the UK over the season, which runs from March to September.

Though the nation’s 200 golf equipment depend on these staff, largely from Argentina and Australia, immigration officers warned the system was rife with exploitation.

Sport of Kings: Motion on the Queen’s Cup, performed in Windsor Nice Park

Specialists claimed most of the greater than 800 foreigners who entered the nation on polo visas – every of whom was sponsored by a selected membership – really ended up working as farm labourers, slightly than within the groups’ stables.

Such considerations led the Residence Workplace to droop the sponsor licence for greater than a dozen polo golf equipment. However to deal with the problem extra completely, officers deliberate to limit polo visas to solely the very best ranges of non-EU skilled gamers from 2017.

Nevertheless, regardless of the proposed clampdown, a short lived quota of 500 visas has been granted yearly since. This newspaper has been informed that the particular allocation was granted simply days after Ms Rudd had a personal viewers with the Queen in January 2017.

We additionally perceive that civil servants have been informed the Royal Family had privately raised considerations that the clampdown would adversely have an effect on the English polo season by blocking much-needed expert grooms from getting into the UK.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh in the course of the polo on the Guards Polo Membership, in Windsor Nice Park, Egham, Surrey

Ministers are set to determine inside days whether or not to increase the quota answer for 2020, doubtlessly placing the Authorities on a collision course with Buckingham Palace.

The Queen has been an everyday spectator at polo matches for the reason that mid-1950s, whereas Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry have all performed. Her Majesty additionally lends her title to the English polo season’s most prestigious match, the Queen’s Cup, sponsored by jewelry giants Cartier and performed each July on the Guards Polo Membership in Windsor Nice Park.

The elite membership was based by the Duke of Edinburgh, who was one of many key figures in popularising the game within the UK, and who was an energetic participant till he turned 50.

Final yr, the membership recorded its first annual monetary loss since 2013, and blamed the Residence Workplace resolution to impose more durable immigration guidelines, which had sparked uproar throughout the game.

The sport’s governing physique, the Hurlingham Polo Affiliation, started authorized proceedings to problem the modifications in October 2016 and it’s understood the Palace raised their considerations with the Residence Workplace shortly afterwards.

Critics of the clampdown mentioned the 2017 season could be destroyed as there was a shortfall of British or EU grooms able to step in to fill the abilities hole. It’s claimed these considerations have been echoed by the Palace.

The ‘hostile surroundings’ that helped topple a PM The Residence Workplace legacy of Theresa Could and her successor Amber Rudd will without end be linked to their controversial ‘hostile surroundings’ immigration coverage. Their legislative push was intentionally designed to make it’s arduous as doable for migrants to come back, work or keep in the UK illegally. However the coverage culminated within the Windrush scandal in April 2018, which might value Ms Rudd her Cupboard job. Scores of British topics who had come to the UK earlier than 1973, significantly from the Caribbean, have been wrongly deported or detained by immigration officers chasing targets. They have been referred to as the Windrush technology after the ship that introduced a few of the first West Indian migrants to the UK in 1948. The hardline method had blown up in Ministers’ faces and plunged Theresa Could’s administration right into a tailspin from which it by no means absolutely recovered.

This newspaper additionally understands that officers on the Residence Workplace have been knowledgeable of the shut curiosity the Palace was taking within the difficulty. A deal was finally lower between the Hurlingham Polo Affiliation and the Residence Workplace to permit the clampdown to be softened to permit the 500 visas.

Final evening a pal of Ms Rudd – who was pressured to resign in 2018 over the Windrush immigration scandal – mentioned she didn’t recall a selected dialog with the Queen.

However Residence Workplace sources don’t dispute that the Palace expressed concern over the matter. One mentioned: ‘The Queen was mentioned to be very animated about it and that was picked up at a ministerial degree. The Palace’s considerations with the problem have been broadly famous.’

A former official added: ‘It was clearly of nice curiosity to the Palace, and that formed the pressing nature of the response.

‘It went above and past the same old offers lower with completely different particular curiosity teams and sports activities.’

Ms Rudd met the Monarch in the course of the state go to of the Colombian president in November 2016 and once more at a Privy Council assembly on December 13 that yr.

It is usually understood that she had a personal viewers with the Queen on the Sandringham property in Norfolk on January 19, 2017.

Simply eight days later, the Residence Workplace carried out its U-turn to permit a complete of 500 gamers and, crucially, their grooms to enter the UK for the 2017 season as a short lived repair to quell the business fury.

Royal sources insist that the conferences with a senior Minister have been commonplace follow and that the Monarch has a proper to be stored knowledgeable on coverage problems with curiosity.

The supposed stopgap measure was prolonged for 2018 and 2019, and Residence Secretary Priti Patel is anticipated to make a ruling inside days on whether or not to increase it once more for the 2020 season, as the prevailing association is because of expire in April.

Nevertheless, polo sources say they’ve been explicitly warned that the measure is momentary and merely designed to permit the game time to recruit and practice sufficient British gamers and grooms.

Final evening the Residence Workplace mentioned that an announcement on the problem could be made sooner or later, however refused to touch upon non-public conversations.