Ministers do battle over £2billion Stonehenge tunnel

Ministers are doing battle over whether or not to go forward with a £2billion tunnel below the historic Stonehenge website.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is believed to be dedicated to the scheme, which goals to take away a infamous bottleneck on the A303 from London to the south-west.

Nonetheless, the Treasury is considered involved that the venture isn’t good worth for cash. There are already various routes to the west nation on the M4 and M5.

The federal government has launched a evaluation of strategic roads.

One minister instructed the Monetary Occasions: ‘They (the Treasury) aren’t very eager. It is genuinely exhausting to say how that is going to go.’

In an interview with the FT final week, Chancellor Sajid Javid refused to touch upon ‘rumours’ in regards to the tunnel.

‘Wait till my nationwide infrastructure technique, which shall be printed alongside the Price range,’ he stated.

Boris Johnson hinted final week that he may be taking Mr Shapps’ aspect within the obvious spat.

‘We are going to do extraordinary issues with infrastructure — the A303, you title it — to enhance highway and rail transport to Cornwall,’ he stated at PMQs.

Mr Javid has but to allocate £80bn in infrastructure funding unfold over 5 years.

The 2-mile Stonehenge tunnel venture was initially going to be funded through the non-public finance initiative.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (proper) is believed to be dedicated to the Stonehenge scheme, which goals to take away a infamous bottleneck on the A303 from London to the south-west. Chancellor Sajid Javid (left) has refused to touch upon ‘rumours’ in regards to the venture

Nonetheless, then-chancellor Philip Hammond halted the PFI funding in his 2018 Price range.

The tunnel goals to revive the tranquil setting of the well-known stone circle, by eradicating sight and sound of the highway.

If it receives the required funding, it would characteristic a grass lined cover at one finish to assist it mix into the panorama

Time Group presenter Tony Robinson has beforehand labelled the tunnel – which was first mooted greater than twenty years in the past – ‘the most brutal intrusion into the Stone Age landscape ever’.

Opponents of the venture have stated any tunnel shorter than 2.7-miles would do ‘irreparable damage to the landscape’, and native archaeological websites.

However main heritage teams together with the Nationwide Belief stated they believed the plans total would ‘enhance and protect’ the Stonehenge panorama.