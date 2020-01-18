Ministers secretly restart No Deal plans amid fears trade talks with Brussels will collapse

Ministers have quietly restarted No Deal planning conferences amid fears commerce talks with Brussels will collapse, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Whitehall’s EU Exit Operations committee – dubbed XO and chaired by Michael Gove – met on Thursday to start preparations for a ‘disorderly December’, ought to Brussels ‘fail to understand we actually are going on the finish of the yr’, stated a Cupboard Minister who was current.

Our revelation comes after Dominic Cummings warned that Brussels has not but ‘woken up’ to Britain’s negotiating place – and wouldn’t for a number of weeks but.

Ministers have quietly restarted No Deal planning conferences amid fears commerce talks with Brussels will collapse

The highest No 10 aide informed Authorities advisers at a gathering on Friday night: ‘We’re not bluffing on the no extension.’

The UK Authorities has insisted that the EU transition section will finish on December 31, however final week Eire’s EU Commissioner Phil Hogan stated that timeframe was not possible.

Fears are mounting that Brussels’s intransigence and insistence on a settlement of fishing entry rights earlier than correct commerce talks start will push the negotiations to break down.

Mr Cummings’s warnings have been echoed yesterday by Sajid Javid, who supplied enterprise a stark actuality examine on what Brexit means

In that situation, the transition section would finish with out new border guidelines in place – therefore the Authorities’s reactivation of emergency planning.

Referring to the Conservatives’ resounding Basic Election win, Mr Cummings added that Europe could be mistaken to suppose ‘an enormous majority means a softening of our place’.

And he warned that Brussels has ‘failed to understand their judges could have no energy and we’re not fascinated about degree taking part in fields’.

Mr Cummings’s warnings have been echoed yesterday by Sajid Javid, who supplied enterprise a stark actuality examine on what Brexit means.

The Chancellor informed the Monetary Instances: ‘There won’t be alignment, we won’t be a rule-taker, we won’t be within the single market and we won’t be within the customs union and we are going to do that by the top of the yr.’

He added: ‘We’re … speaking about firms which have recognized since 2016 that we’re leaving the EU.’

Beforehand Ministers had solely privately conceded that there might be ‘friction’ at Dover and Calais as Britain is not looking for an in depth relationship with the EU.

Whitehall’s EU Exit Operations committee – dubbed XO and chaired by Michael Gove (pictured) – met on Thursday

Official commerce talks with Brussels can not begin till subsequent month – after Britain has formally left the bloc – with chief negotiator David Frost presently getting ready the Authorities’s formal ‘pink strains’.

In a bid to ratchet up strain on Brussels, Downing Avenue will start commerce deal talks with the US concurrently negotiations get beneath method with the EU.

The Prime Minister has additionally tasked commerce negotiators to begin discussions with nations together with Japan and Australia, alongside these with the US.

Might to deal with elite bankers at Davos bash As Prime Minister she railed in opposition to the ‘worldwide elites’ as ‘residents of nowhere’, however Theresa Might will tomorrow jet into Davos to mingle with the worldwide super-rich. The previous premier might be addressing billionaires, bankers and world leaders at a personal dinner organised by supranational consultancy big Deloitte on the World Financial Discussion board. Sources stated such an occasion may simply command a charge of £50,000 however final night time Mrs Might’s aides declined to touch upon how a lot she was being paid. Her successor Boris Johnson has banned Ministers from jetting to the Swiss mountains for the annual occasion, as an alternative solely sending Chancellor Sajid Javid to characterize the UK Authorities. However there might be acquainted faces for Mrs Might, with fellow ex-PMs David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair all set to seem on the luxurious resort this week. US President Donald Trump and 17-year-old local weather activist Greta Thunberg will even be among the many three,000 attendees. The World Financial Discussion board was launched within the 1970s in a bid to ‘enhance the state of the world’. However after the 2009 monetary crash, it was described as ‘a household reunion for the individuals who broke the fashionable world’.

Dominic Cummings’ elegant ‘gazelle’ good friend Cleo Watson who’s buddies with Boris’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds and heads process pressure fast-tracking feminine Tory MPs into key authorities roles

It has turn into a well-recognized ritual in Downing Avenue: photographers clamour to take footage of chic Cleo Watson as she strides in direction of the No 10 door with a dishevelled Dominic Cummings, the pair trying, as one wag put it, like ‘a gazelle with a pit pony’.

They might be poles aside sartorially however Ms Watson, 31, has developed a powerful working relationship with Boris Johnson’s omnipotent, idiosyncratic adviser since they labored collectively on Vote Depart earlier than the 2016 EU referendum.

Considerably, she can be near the Prime Minister’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, additionally 31. She accompanied her on a flight to Aberdeen final September when Mr Johnson had a proper viewers and dinner with the Queen at Balmoral.

Shut pals: Cleo and the PM’s aide Dominic Cummings stroll alongside Downing Avenue

Because the fairly grandly titled head of the Prime Minister’s priorities and campaigns, Ms Watson runs the particular taskforce that may fast-track new Northern feminine Tory MPs from the 2019 consumption into key authorities roles.

The Mail on Sunday revealed final week that the unit will deal with serving to MPs together with Dehenna Davison, 26, the primary Conservative to characterize the Bishop Auckland constituency since its creation in 1885.

Ms Davison and Ms Watson might share the identical goal, however their backgrounds may hardly be extra completely different.

The previous was simply 13 when she realized that her father had been killed in a pub battle and went on to marry an area councillor 35 years her senior. The latter grew up in Trebinshun Home, a 400-year-old mansion within the Brecon Beacons Nationwide Park which her dad and mom have now transformed into an elite English language college.

As a sixth-former at a close-by ladies’ personal college, Ms Watson wrote an article for The Spectator journal, describing it as ‘St Thinians’ as a result of prevalence of consuming issues. ‘The indicators of a correct, full-blown size-zero an infection are simple to identify,’ she noticed. ‘They embrace having a jug of water and nothing else for breakfast, at all times going into tea to see what truffles are on provide after which sitting down to observe hungrily as different individuals eat them, spending hours analysing each facet of the looks of celebrities, fashions and tv stars…

‘It is not a wholesome look that the size-zero ladies are after, keep in mind – the goal is solely to be as tiny as doable…

‘None would dream of confiding of their dad and mom or their boyfriend. Boys our age appear completely oblivious to feminine psychology and, anyway, what lady would ever admit to ravenous themselves for a boy’s profit?’

After her time with the Vote Depart marketing campaign, Ms Watson joined No 10 when Theresa Might was Prime Minister.

Unflappable: Cleo with Carrie Symonds forward of the PM’s viewers with the Queen

She inadvertently performed an important position within the frenzied build-up to the EU referendum. As Mr Johnson agonised over whether or not to again Depart or Stay, the world’s media waited exterior his London house for a call. Immediately, Ms Watson was noticed speeding inside carrying Vote Depart marketing campaign materials – and the key was out. Aides describe her as a significant fixer, fashionable and eager to shun publicity.

Lately married to a financier referred to as Tom, she is alleged to have ‘sturdy private chemistry’ with Ms Symonds.

One former No 10 aide stated: ‘Everybody needs Cleo to accompany them to occasions. She is totally unflappable, even when appearing as Dominic’s minder to guard him from aggressive TV crews.

‘It sounds tacky, however she is as stunning inside as she is exterior.’

Boris Johnson will get set to present Cupboard Ministers ‘marks out of ten’ for his or her efficiency as he decides who to fireplace forward of Valentine’s Day purge

Boris Johnson will give his Cupboard Ministers ‘marks out of ten’ for his or her efficiency over the subsequent month as he decides who to fireplace in a reshufffle deliberate for mid February.

The transfer is a part of plans to re-energise his Authorities following criticism of his failure to set out a blueprint for energy and accusations that he’s dithering over large selections.

And he has informed No 10 officers to cut back his overseas journey plans so he can ‘personally drive supply’ of his Election manifesto guarantees, which he’ll set out after Brexit Day on January 31.

It comes after Mr Johnson confronted censure for failing to interrupt his Caribbean vacation to take care of the Iran disaster and for being sluggish to make selections on main points comparable to the way forward for the HS2 line and whether or not Chinese language telecoms firm Huawei must be allowed to construct the UK’s 5G community.

One Minister has privately likened Mr Johnson to Labour’s Gordon Brown, on the grounds that ‘each spent their total careers hungering for energy, however did not know what to do with it once they bought it’.

Boris Johnson will give his Cupboard Ministers ‘marks out of ten’ for his or her efficiency over the subsequent month

However the drive to crank up No 10’s operation led to every week of tears and tantrums in Whitehall as Downing Avenue moved to clamp down on leaks. Ministerial advisers suspected of passing data to the media have been referred to as in to No 10 and informed that they have been ‘being watched’ – one was stated to have ‘regarded tearful’ when informed they have been on a ‘ultimate warning’.

After particulars appeared in newspapers of Mr Johnson’s announcement to Cupboard final week that he wished to revive the Conservatives’ repute because the social gathering of regulation and order by organising a cross-Whitehall taskforce, enraged No 10 officers wrote formally to Ministers’ personal workplaces to warn them that they confronted being interviewed over the leak.

And after a narrative appeared about multi-millionaire Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick being at loggerheads together with his blue-collar deputy Esther McVey over which voters must be helped onto the housing ladder, the adviser blamed for the story was ordered to apologise to Mr Jenrick in particular person.

Mr Johnson’s workforce are additionally planning to restructure the system of advisers to present them extra management over media briefings – inviting comparisons with the draconian information administration strategies launched by Tony Blair’s administration, beneath the aegis of Alastair Campbell, after he gained a landslide victory within the 1997 Election.

One Minister has privately likened Mr Johnson to Labour’s Gordon Brown (pictured), on the grounds that ‘each spent their total careers hungering for energy, however did not know what to do with it once they bought it’

The Prime Minister is getting ready to make a serious set-piece speech in early February to set out his plans for all times after Brexit.

He’ll then reshuffle his Cupboard – the most definitely dates being both February 7 or 14, Valentine’s Day – having assessed which members of his prime workforce would be capable to deal with the PM’s coverage priorities, comparable to well being, regulation and order and ‘levelling up’ prosperity and alternative throughout the nation.

A No 10 supply stated that the Ministers would get ‘successfully marks out of ten’ primarily based on their ‘potential to ship the PM’s agenda’ – and would lose marks in the event that they have been perceived to be extra involved with build up their very own ‘private model’ by making appearances in broadcast studios.

And after a narrative appeared about multi-millionaire Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick (pictured) being at loggerheads together with his blue-collar deputy Esther McVey over which voters must be helped onto the housing ladder, the adviser blamed for the story was ordered to apologise to Mr Jenrick in particular person

The supply stated: ‘The post-Brexit reshuffle will deal with rewarding competence. Supply might be proven to matter greater than profile elevating.’ The remarks present that Mr Johnson is eager to finish the cult of ‘celeb politicians’ comparable to Commons Chief Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He was a well-recognized fixture within the TV studios and on radio phone-ins till his comment, early within the Election marketing campaign, which appeared in charge victims of the Grenfell Tower catastrophe for obeying the directions of the fireplace companies to not go away the constructing. Mr Rees-Mogg has since vanished from sight and is tipped to be moved within the reshuffle.

Mr Johnson is known to have cooled on the thought of a ‘Valentines Day bloodbath’ of Ministers and radical reorganisation of Whitehall – as advocated by his adviser Dominic Cummings – on the grounds that it may very well be too destabilising.

As a part of the brand new drive, Munira Mirza, head of the No 10 coverage unit, is writing to every Secretary of State to stipulate the important thing coverage priorities they’re anticipated to ship – and the standards they are going to be judged by. A No 10 supply stated: ‘The Prime Minister has been clear that this Authorities will reward competence and arduous work.

‘We have been impressed by Cupboard members and junior Ministers who’ve quietly bought on with driving actual change inside their departments and delivering on the PM’s precedence to degree up our nation.’