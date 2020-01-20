Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin accused of underage sexual relationships by two women

Sin Quirin, the guitarist of business steel band Ministry has been accused by two ladies of partaking in sexual relations with them once they have been 15 and 16 respectively.

In allegations reported by SPIN and printed through Billboard, one of many ladies, Kelly Longoria, says she met Quirin after he performed stay with Society 1, a band predating his time in Ministry.

Longoria instructed the San Antonio Police Division in a 2017 report cited by SPIN that though no sexual exercise passed off on that night time, she and Quirin grew to become sexually concerned quickly afterwards.

Longoria says within the police report: “The initial sexual assault occurred sometime between December 2002 and April 2003. There were approximately two encounters during that time frame and after that we had a ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’ type relationship, even after I was of legal age. I could not tell you how many times we had sex during that time frame.”

She goes on to say that the connection lasted for quite a lot of years, ending when she was “21 or 22”. The report additionally cites e mail exchanges between Quirin and an ex-girlfriend, Lacey Sculls, which allegedly acknowledge that he had a relationship with a minor.

Responding to SPIN‘s request for remark through an lawyer, Quirin denies having any sexual contact with Longoria, however says he did change data together with her in 2002.

“During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States,” he mentioned. “When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.”

The second lady within the report is called solely as “Brooke”, and alleges that she had intercourse with Quirin when she was 16 after inviting Society 1 to remain at her home in Portland, Oregon following a gig when her mother and father have been out of city.

She claims that though she “definitely made it clear” that she was underage, she had intercourse with the guitarist that night time and the next night time after a gig in Tacoma, Washington. The authorized age of consent is 18 in Oregon, and 16 in Washington.

Responding to Brooke’s allegations, Quirin’s lawyer Randolp Ortega mentioned: “Mr. Quirin maintains no recollection of meeting a minor outside a show in Portland. Mr. Quirin denies ever have [sic] any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority.”

Ortega additionally claimed that Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen is “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”