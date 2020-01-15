January 15, 2020 | 1:26pm

A masseur in Minneapolis allegedly sexually assaulted two shoppers and admitted to inappropriately touching a minimum of 50 males, authorities mentioned.

Benjamin A. Lamb, 65, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court docket for 2 incidents whereas working at Males’s Spa Salon, the place he allegedly claimed to have picked up on the carnal wishes of some prospects, the Star Tribune reviews.

“The defendant stated that he receives a ‘perception’ from a client and proceeds to touch them in their private areas because he thought they would enjoy it,” court docket paperwork learn, in keeping with the paper. “The defendant admitted that some men probably did not want to be fondled.”

Lamb, of St. Paul, is accused of victimizing the 2 males on the spa in 2016 and 2019.

One of many alleged victims informed police on Nov. 2 that he was assaulted whereas receiving a therapeutic massage from Lamb, in keeping with the outlet.

A felony criticism alleges Lamb touched the person’s genitals, prompting him to freeze up and leaving him unable to react. The consumer then drove residence and known as police, the paper reviews.

An investigation then revealed that one other man had beforehand informed police that Lamb had touched him inappropriately throughout a therapeutic massage in Could 2016, once more leaving him unable to react.

Police responded to the spa on the time and interviewed Lamb, who denied the accusation. Court docket paperwork didn’t point out why Lamb wasn’t charged on the time, the newspaper reviews.

However authorities declare Lamb has now admitted to touching 50 males inappropriately, in keeping with the report. It’s unclear the place these alleged incidents befell.

A Yelp assessment by a person who visited the spa in late 2016 warned others to steer clear of the enterprise, claiming a “creepy” man rubbed him down.

“The man doing the massage is super creepy,” the person wrote in December 2016. “I can confirm that while rubbing [my] back with one hand, more than once he tried to reach very close to inappropriate areas with the other. I was very uncomfortable and quite shocked honestly.”

Lamb labored on the salon — which payments itself as “most definitely not your grandfather’s barbershop!” — for about six years previous to his termination on Jan. 2, an lawyer for the enterprise informed the Star Tribune.

Different employees on the spa had no concept of the allegations till they have been contacted by police, lawyer Marshall Tanick mentioned.

“The spa certainly does not condone or tolerate this kind of behavior,” Tanick mentioned.

Minneapolis police declined to touch upon the case, citing an energetic investigation, the Star Tribune reviews.

The spa didn’t instantly return a request for remark Wednesday.