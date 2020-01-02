January 2, 2020 | 9:48am

A police chief in Minnesota is vowing to “ignite a movement” to take away language within the state’s Structure that claims slavery is appropriate as legal punishment.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell mentioned his New Yr’s decision is to eliminate a troubling clause that has bothered him for “some time now” inside Article 1, Part 2 of the Minnesota State Structure relationship again to 1858.

“There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the state otherwise than as punishment for a crime of which the part has been convicted,” the clause reads.

Some 162 years after the state banned slavery, there’s nonetheless an exception embedded inside its Structure that permits it, Axtell mentioned.

“Slavery is not a Minnesota value,” Axtell wrote Tuesday on Fb. “Words matter. That’s why I’m making it my 2020 resolution to raise awareness of this clause to ignite a movement among people who care about doing what’s right — a movement to champion an amendment removing slavery from the Minnesota State Constitution.”

The unique doc is saved in St. Paul and is meant to precisely replicate the state’s values of “equity, freedom and respect for all people,” Axtell mentioned.

The chief’s vow to eradicate the clause was rapidly picked up by legislators within the state, together with State Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, who plans to lift the problem as chair of the Home Judiciary Committee, the Star Tribune experiences.

“Just the idea of having it be out there saying that slavery is OK when it’s used as a punishment, I think that’s problematic and we need to take it out,” Lesch advised the newspaper.

A constitutional modification to take away the clause would want majority approval from each homes of legislature earlier than being put to voters in November. If a majority of voters permitted the modification, the language would then be faraway from the state’s Structure, the Star Tribune experiences.

Axtell, in the meantime, mentioned he’s hopeful that his decision will come to fruition.

“I’m confident we can get this done,” he advised the newspaper.