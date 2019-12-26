Minor Allegedly Raped By Madrasa Manager In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha

The police has registered a case and the seek for the accused is underway.

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh:

A 12-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Madrasa supervisor in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, police stated on Friday, including that they’ve registered a case and try to nab the absconding accused.

“A 12-year-old girl complained that she was raped by a madrasa manager. We have registered a case. The search for the accused is underway,” stated Ajay Pratap Singh the Extra Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The incident happened within the Hasanpur space of the district. The minor was a scholar on the madrasa.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)