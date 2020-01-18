Minor Gang-Raped In Mathura By 3 Youths: Police

The sufferer had accompanied her grandmother to the sector, Mathura police mentioned. (Representational)

Mathura:

A minor was kidnapped and gang-raped by three youths when she was gathering fodder in a discipline, police mentioned in Mathura.

The incident occurred at round 2 pm on Friday, in response to the FIR.

The woman had accompanied her grandmother to the sector, she was gathering fodder when the three youths kidnapped her.

The woman was later discovered unconscious close to the sector and a motorcycle was additionally recovered from the spot, police mentioned.

“She was taken to the district hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla mentioned.

A number of groups have been deployed to catch the culprits. One of many accused has been recognized as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling below Surir police station, he mentioned.