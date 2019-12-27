Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP; 1 Arrested, Others On Run

Police have registered a case towards the accused below varied sections of legislation (Representational)

Etah:

A minor lady was allegedly gang-raped by three folks in a village in Etah district’s Jaithara space in Uttar Pradesh, the police stated on Thursday.

Police stated one accused has been arrested and others are on the run.

“One accused has been arrested and the age is between 15-20. A case has been registered under various sections of the law,” stated senior officer Ajay Bhadoria.

“We filed a case against three people. These men dragged my daughter to a farm and raped her. They also fired at us when we went to see them after the incident took place,” stated the daddy of the lady.