Minor Girl Raped In Moradabad, Case Registered

The sufferer’s father discovered her in an injured state close to the airport strip.

Moradabad:

A minor woman was allegedly raped in Moradabad on December 22, police mentioned.

“The victim’s father found her in an injured state near the airport strip. She was referred to a hospital in Meerut. The medical examination report shows that she was raped. We are investigating the case,” Superintendent of Police, Moradabad Metropolis, Amit Kumar Anand, informed reporters.

Primarily based on the grievance filed by the sufferer’s father, the police have registered a case below Part 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act in opposition to unknown individuals.

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)