Minorities Body To Chief Justice On “Police Brutality” At CAA Protests

Delhi Minorities Fee has written a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

New Delhi:

Delhi Minorities Fee (DMC) has appealed to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to be aware of the alleged police brutalities throughout latest protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA and the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents in numerous elements of the nation.

Zafarul Islam Khan, DMC chairman, in a letter to the CJI, mentioned police behaviour in numerous states has been “highly objectionable” through the protests.

Mr Khan in his January 10 letter has connected an inventory of 87 situations of “police brutality” towards protesters in UP, Karnataka, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Delhi.