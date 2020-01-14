Minus 57 Degree Celsius In Siachen, Troops Face Avalanches

Soldier in Siachen face biting chilly and avalanches throughout the winter months (File)

New Delhi:

Properly-rehearsed drills to flee from pure disasters have saved the lives of over 200 Indian Military troops within the greater reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the place temperatures fall to as little as minus 57 diploma Celsius.

There was unprecedented snowfall within the final 48 hours at Gurez, Bandipur, Kupwara, Naugaon and Baramula in north Kashmir. The bottom temperature – minus 57 diploma Celsius – was reported from North Glacier, or Siachen, the best battlefield on this planet.

Not less than 32 avalanches of various depth have been reported close to military posts, officers mentioned. Over 200 troops at Gurez moved to a safer location earlier than their submit was hit by a giant avalanche, officers mentioned.

In Tangdhar sector, all seven troopers who had been on the submit got here underneath an avalanche. They had been saved by troopers of an alert rescue crew. Equally, at Gulmarg sector, seven troopers whose shelter got here underneath an avalanche had been rescued. In Naogaon sector, all 4 Border Safety Drive personnel hit by an avalanche had been rescued; nevertheless, a constable suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

In one other avalanche at Machhil sector, rescue groups pulled out 5 troopers. One died throughout remedy; the physique of the opposite was discovered after a search, whereas two had been discovered useless earlier throughout the day, officers mentioned.

Avalanches are one of many greatest threats at Siachen, positioned at a top of round 20,000 toes within the Karakoram vary. Avalanches and landslides are frequent on the glacier throughout winter.