Mira Nair demands release of Sadaf Jafar: ‘Our SuitableBoy actress beaten and jailed…

Residence / TV / Mira Nair calls for launch of Sadaf Jafar: ‘Our SuitableBoy actress beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow’

Filmmaker Mira Nair has alleged that Sadaf Jafar, who options in her upcoming six-part sequence A Appropriate Boy, was arrested and overwhelmed up for peacefully protesting towards the Citizenship Modification Act in Lucknow. She shared an article on the arrest and wrote, “This is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”

That is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, overwhelmed and jailed for peaceable protest in Lucknow! Be part of me in demanding her launch https://t.co/RPxOfYjZ75 — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) December 22, 2019

Sadaf was among the many over 200 folks arrested in Lucknow on Thursday (December 19), for taking to the streets in protest towards the Citizenship Modification Invoice. She can also be a Congress employee and a social activist.

The brand new legislation will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Nevertheless, Muslims from these three international locations is not going to be eligible for citizenship beneath this Act.

In the meantime, the primary look of A Appropriate Boy was unveiled earlier this month. Whereas one of many stills featured Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, the opposite had newcomer Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar.

This image options Ishaan Khatter as our different lead Maan and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he turns into dangerously infatuated. #ASuitableBoy coming to @BBCOne in 2020. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/1eDzSIo6tV — Lookout Level TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

We’re thrilled to share some beautiful first look photographs of our upcoming manufacturing of #ASuitableBoy. This image options Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mom Mrs Rupa Mehra. 📸🇮🇳🧡 (half) pic.twitter.com/BbOk0jmLNy — Lookout Level TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

Directed by Mira Nair, A Appropriate Boy will carry Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel of the identical identify alive on celluloid. The sequence will likely be produced by Lookout Level for BBC One, with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay.

A Appropriate Boy additionally stars Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Aamir Bashir, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Vivek Gomber in key roles.

