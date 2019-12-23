Miranda is back – but what have the characters been up to since we last saw them?

Miranda, one of many BBC’s finest cherished sitcoms, is again on the telly this festive season with one-off leisure present Miranda: My Such Enjoyable Celebration.

It’s been almost 5 years since followers watched Miranda gallop down the aisle as she received “garried”.

However the query stays — what does “life after love” (cue Cher) appear to be for Miranda and buddies?

We let our imaginations run wild to foretell what they may have been as much as since we final noticed them…

Miranda and Gary Preston

4 years into marriage and one and a half youngsters deep, Miranda waddles round Surrey six months pregnant. Boob-clapping, galloping and ending sentences with track lyrics are a factor of the previous for our comedic lead as she juggles household life together with her new build-a-bear manufacturing facility, co-run by finest mate Stevie.

She manages to maintain Richard (her eldest little one) quiet by letting him chew on her Fruit Buddies and Vegetapals.

Miranda and Stevie had the concept to show their joke-shop right into a build-a-bear manufacturing facility throughout a rendition of Heather Small’s ‘Proud’. Their enterprise is doing higher than ever.

Gary’s restaurant caught fireplace this summer season, giving him the proper alternative to spruce it up. He’s simply opened the choicest Vegan restaurant on the town – Surrey celebs repeatedly go to for a style of his scrumptious savoury muffins.

Though stretched between child, large bump and their very own enterprise ventures, Miranda and Gary get away for a vacation in Southend twice a yr the place they journey donkeys on the seashore and at last, get some peace and alone time.

Stevie Sutton

Miranda Hart and Sarah Hadland in Miranda (BBC)

Though Miranda has quite a bit on her plate, she nonetheless has time for her best-mate Stevie. They’ve a weekly video games evening and have tailored “Where’s Miranda?” to “Where’s Richard?”

Stevie had a short romance with the site visitors warden who she met when Miranda disrupted Gary’s “wedding”, however broke up with him to place all her power into operating the enterprise.

She lately appeared within the Guinness World Ebook of Data for with the ability to eat probably the most pepperoni sticks in below one minute.

Penny

Miranda Hart and Patricia Hodge

Brexit impressed Penny to get into politics. Taking the networking and schmoozing expertise from her years on the Girls’s Institute and the Tennis Membership, Penny launched a profitable Brexit marketing campaign, which took her to the forefront of native politics.

Nonetheless, on the delivery of her dearest eldest grandchild Richard, Penny determined to retire from her political escapades in lieu of getting “such fun” taking care of child Richie.

Penny nonetheless performs an energetic function within the tennis membership and was seen final Thursday consuming out of her blended doubles trophy from the 90s boasting to Brenda in regards to the successes of her political profession.

Tilly and Dreamboat Charlie

After getting on the practice to Wick, Tilly and Charlie efficiently eloped. Leaving her previous life and her belief fund behind her, Tilly sought out different methods to make her hundreds of thousands.

She joined Instagram in January 2015 and shot to fame when an image of her on the registry workplace texting with the caption “bear with, bear with” received reposted by Kim Kardashian.

Since then she has launched her personal vogue model and got here second on this yr’s collection of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dreamboat Charlie sat within the entrance row for all of her performances.

Clive Evans and “customer”

The couple dwell a really comfortable life with their blue and pink heart-shaped picture frames.

Mike Jackford

After being dumped by Miranda, Mike received again on a aircraft to Africa. He’s at present filming a documentary with David Attenborough in regards to the bat-eared fox, which is claimed to air subsequent February on BBC One.

Though comfortable surrounded by David and the animals, he has by no means fairly received over his love for Miranda.

To search out out what Miranda and co have actually been as much as, tune into to her My Such Enjoyable Celebration on New Yr’s Day…

Miranda: My Such Enjoyable Celebration is on BBC One at 5:45pm on New Yr’s Day