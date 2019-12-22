“Misleading Country In My Name”: Ashok Gehlot After Mention In PM Speech

PM Modi took Ashok Gehlot’s title at a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceptive the nation in his title.

“Earlier it was Amit Shah in Parliament and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the country by taking my name. What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution,” Mr Gehlot requested in a tweet in Hindi.

“Who is creating obstacles as regards giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Who, be it a Hindu or a Muslim, can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing that the NRC would be implemented in the entire country, despite the fact that they could not implement it in Assam,” the senior Congress chief mentioned.

PM Modi took Mr Gehlot’s title at a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, whereas focusing on the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

On December 11, Mr Shah had made a reference within the Rajya Sabha to a letter written by Mr Gehlot, throughout his earlier time period because the Rajasthan chief minister, to then residence minister P Chidambaram on the problem of Pakistani migrants belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities within the state.