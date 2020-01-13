Miss Belgium 2020 stumbles on stage during live pageant and loses her strapless bra

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Printed: 10:27 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:32 EST, 13 January 2020

A magnificence queen was nonetheless topped Miss Belgium 2020 after she fell onstage and misplaced her strapless bra in the course of the pageant over the weekend.

Celine Van Ouytsel, 23, from Herentals, conquered the hearts of followers when she picked herself up after an embarrassing fall in the course of the stay magnificence pageant, and gracefully walked off, leaving her strapless bra – which she had misplaced in the course of the awkward stumble – on the ground behind her.

The legislation graduate, who was sporting a white and blue glittery robe, dusted herself quickly after tripping on the final set of stairs resulting in the stage after her introduction.

She gave the group a cheerful smile all through the rest of her time onstage, and nonetheless went on to win the competition, proving you’ll be able to all the time get better from a topple.

Since then, the video has been making the rounds on social media, the place it has been watched 1000’s of time around the globe.

Celine Van Ouytsel, 23, from Antwerp, was topped Miss Belgium 2020 after struggling an embarrassing fall in the course of the stay occasion and dropping her strapless bra within the course of

Celine misplaced the strapless bra she wore beneath her white and blue shimmery robe within the fall

The wonder queen shortly picked herself up and continued along with her stroll across the stage after her tumble

Within the clip, poor Celine will be seen tripping on a step and touchdown on her knees, however springs again up immediately, composing herself.

As she walks off, arms opened and a defiant smile on her face, eagle-eyed followers observed that Celine’s white padded bra had slipped from her bust to the ground in the course of the fall.

After profitable the present and later informed a VTM Information reporter masking the pageant: ‘I simply needed to stand up once more, as you so typically do in life.’

Celine’s followers praised her resilience on social media after the pageant aired over the weekend.

Celine went on to win the competitors, which aired over the weekend, and can compete on this yr’s Miss World contest

The Miss Belgium contender managed to smile and carry herself sleek after the embarrassing tipple

‘Win each state of affairs, rise when u fall,’ stated one, sharing a video of the autumn.

‘She is a fighter,’ stated one other, whereas one other stated they admired her ‘confidence’.

Celine is now a contender for Miss World, and can participate within the worldwide pageant, which is in its 70th anniversary yr.

She additionally received Miss Antwerp 2020 earlier than her Miss Belgium stint, the place she succeeded final yr’s winner’s Elena Castro Suarez, who topped her in the course of the programme.

Miss World 2020 might be held in Thailand this yr, after it was hosted at London’s ExCel centre final yr.