Miss England hopeful, 22, vows to strut down pageant catwalk months after stroke

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 07:15 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:19 EST, 22 December 2019

A Miss England hopeful left unable to stroll unaided after struggling a uncommon life-threatening stroke is decided to strut down the pageant catwalk simply months later.

Docs instructed Freya Ayub, 22, she had suffered a stroke in June 2019, after her blood strain plummeted when she was left housebound after a sequence of complications and extreme head ache.

The younger lady was rushed to hospital and spent 5 weeks virtually motionless and needing help when strolling attributable to knee issues brought on by being left bedridden by the stroke.

Now on the trail of restoration and having regained the flexibility to stroll, Freya entered the Miss England pageant on a whim in November

However now on the trail of restoration and having regained the flexibility to stroll, Freya entered the Miss England pageant on a whim in November and has excessive hopes of bagging the title when she competes in June subsequent yr.

Buyer advisor and college scholar Freya, from Rotherham, South Yorks, mentioned: ‘I’ve suffered from unhealthy complications for 2 years, and in April I had a extremely intense episode.

‘I used to be unable to get off the couch to eat and even go to the bathroom, and in the future my blood strain went actually low so an ambulance was known as and docs instructed me that I had a stroke.

‘The docs have instructed me it’s extremely uncommon however have not mentioned a lot else which has made me very anxious and nervous.

‘In hospital I did not realise I used to be slurring my speech at first, however my family and friends stored telling me I used to be saying random phrases after I spoke.

‘I burst into tears after they instructed me and I used to be scared as a result of I did not truly know I used to be doing it.

‘After I was bedbound, I acquired actually pissed off and bored as a result of I used to be unable to work for 4 months and needed to take a spot yr from my human biology diploma at college.

‘After I was discharged, my mum and my sisters nonetheless had to assist me get up as a result of, after about 10 or 15 minutes, I’d get a stinging ache in my knees.

‘I felt foolish, however I used to be glad to have the help and now I nonetheless have issues nevertheless it’s slowly getting higher – now it is a way more bearable ache.

‘Regardless of the issues with my knees, I need to courageous the runways of Miss England and present you could be okay after a stroke.’

Freya was stored in hospital for 2 weeks and had slurred speech which lasted for 2 days after the stroke.

She additionally suffered from knee issues which left her unable to stroll for lengthy with out help from another person.

Docs are nonetheless investigating the reason for Freya’s stroke and examine in together with her each three months to observe her progress.

Freya, who’s learning human biology, mentioned: ‘I used to be shaken up by all of it – I am match, effectively and do lots of sport and there have been no different indicators of a stroke like facial drooping or speech slurring earlier than it occurred.

‘I have never acquired a clue what precipitated it and I did not suppose it will occur to me so younger.

‘I do not actually need to take into consideration what might need precipitated it as a result of it makes me extra anxious.’

Freya, who has no earlier modelling or pageant expertise, determined to use to compete for the Miss England 2020 title, after seeing Dr Bhasha Mukherjee take the crown in 2019’s last.

She now needs to unfold extra consciousness of strokes in younger individuals, and present how she will nonetheless strut her stuff down the pageant catwalk whereas recovering from the knee issues brought on by it.

Freya mentioned: ‘I came upon about Miss England after coming throughout the winner this yr and I believed it will be an incredible option to share my story.

‘I utilized for the competition as one thing to spice up my confidence after my stroke, it was spontaneous.

‘An important purpose was to get extra consciousness on the market as a result of lots of people aren’t conscious of youthful individuals having a stroke.’