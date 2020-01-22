Miss USA Gets First Openly Bisexual Contestant In 60 Years — Meet Miss Utah Rachel Slawson!

Massive LGBTQ congrats are to ensure that Rachel Slawson, because the current Miss Utah winner is now the primary brazenly bisexual contestant to compete for the title of Miss USA in over 60 years!

The Park Metropolis native was topped Miss Utah earlier this week, on the finish of a contest that occurred on the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in Salt Lake Metropolis. She is going to now signify Utah whereas competing for the crown of Miss USA later this 12 months — and the group couldn’t be happier to welcome her!

Insiders instructed The Blast the org is “extremely proud” to have somebody of their ranks who represents the LGBTQ neighborhood, and who’s a powerful advocate for psychological well being.

After being topped as Miss Utah, Rachel acquired candid about her personal psychological well being battles in a gut-wrenching Instagram submit. In it, she defined she tried suicide after dropping the identical competitors years in the past, earlier than being hospitalized a number of instances and finally being identified with Bipolar Dysfunction.

Associated: NFL Vet Comes Out As Bisexual

She wrote:

“Let’s just get straight to the point: The last time I tried to end my life I was 19 years old, and it was the night I lost Miss Utah USA. ‘Why wasn’t I enough?’ This is my 7th pageant, my 5th time competing at Miss Utah USA, and tonight I finally experienced hands down the biggest dream of my life… After a few trips to the psych ward, being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder (the reason I had such an extreme reaction to losing a pageant) and finally coming to terms with who I am as a queer woman. And the only difference between tonight and the night I left broken-hearted wishing I wasn’t alive, is that I knew I was enough before I arrived. I am so grateful for this crown. And I promise to do right by Utah and spend this year sharing my truth.”

Yas, Miss!!

By sharing her reality, Rachel plans on shedding extra mild on still-taboo topics like sexuality and psychological sickness and hopefully making a distinction in somebody’s life.

Associated: Julianne Hough’s Husband Doesn’t Really feel ‘Fully Expressed’ In His Sexuality

She continued:

“But if I’m being honest with you, this crown is a new job, not an answer to the question I spent the last 9 years asking. ‘Why am I even here?’ I am why. If you are in crisis, please text TALK to 741741, and remember you are always worthy of help, and you are worthy of your biggest dream.”

AH-Mazing! We’re certain many great issues are in retailer for this courageous, bisexual magnificence!