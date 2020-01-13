“Missed This Amazing Feeling”: Hardik Pandya Trains With Indian Team

Hardik Pandya shouldn’t be a part of the India squad for the five-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) sequence as continues his rehabilitation after an harm. The all-rounder, nonetheless, skilled for the primary time with the Indian crew since his harm. Crew India held a follow session forward of the primary One-Day Worldwide (ODI) of the three-match sequence in opposition to the visiting Australia crew and Pandya was seen sweating it out with bowling coach Bharat Arun maintaining an in depth eye on him. The 26-year-old took to Twitter and posted footage of him participating within the coaching session and stated that he had “missed this amazing feeling”.

Again coaching with the crew Missed this wonderful feeling pic.twitter.com/S9m9f8p6nT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2020

A BCCI launch had talked about that Hardik Pandya’s rehabilitation course of is taking “longer than expected”.

Vijay Shankar had changed Pandya within the India A squad for New Zealand shadow tour.

In the meantime, the Indian crew is gearing itself for a tough contest in opposition to the Australians when the three-match ODI sequence begins on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Forward of the mouth-watering contest a lot focus has centered round India’s opening conundrum.

In Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for alternative on the high of the order, and batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday known as it a “good dilemma” to have.

Rohit had an exceptional 2019, having struck 5 centuries within the World Cup. Dhawan, who made a comeback within the T20I aspect within the just-concluded three-match sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, was additionally among the many runs, whereas Rahul, too, is having a good time with the bat.

“It’s a good dilemma to have. Rohit is an obvious choice of course. Both of them (Shikhar and Rahul) are playing well. Shikhar Dhawan has done well in one- dayers and Rahul is in great form. So we’ll deal with it when we have to,” Rathour stated.

The second ODI can be performed in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19.