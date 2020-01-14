Missiles strike US base in Iraq that also houses 200 British personnel

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:15 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:28 EST, 14 January 2020

A US base in Iraq which additionally homes 200 British personnel was focused in a missile strike on Tuesday evening.

No coalition troops had been injured within the Soviet-made Katyusha rocket assault on Camp Taji north of Baghdad.

‘No Coalition troops had been affected by this small assault at Taji Base,’ coalition navy spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III stated in a tweet.

No group has claimed duty for the strike however the identical rockets had been utilized in assault on Sunday evening at one other US base.

A file picture of US troopers strolling across the Taji base advanced which is a coaching camp for Iraqi troops and likewise homes British personnel and different coalition forces

There have been a string of assaults in latest months on US personnel in Iraq which have been attributed to the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah faction of the Widespread Mobilization Forces (PMF) (inventory picture)

4 members of the Iraqi navy had been wounded within the eight-missile strike on Balad air base round 50 miles north of Baghdad.

The assaults come every week after Iran focused two US bases in Iraq. No troops had been damage in these revenge strikes for America’s killing of Tehran’s highest rating basic Qassem Soleimani.

His assassination had been preceded by a string of assaults in latest months on US personnel in Iraq which have been attributed to the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah faction of the Widespread Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Joint Base Balad in Iraq. Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday contained in the air base and 4 Iraqi troopers had been wounded within the assault, two navy sources instructed Reuters

When Soleimani was killed on January three he was driving out of Baghdad Worldwide Airport in a convoy with members of the PMF.

Within the wake of his dying the PMF has made livid requires US troops to withdraw from Iraq and handed a decision to that impact by means of the parliament in Baghdad.

Iran’s restricted retaliatory strikes gave the impression to be primarily a present of drive, and deescalated tensions that also threaten to show Iraq right into a proxy battlefield.