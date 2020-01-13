Missing 11-year-old boy found dead in Placerville

A lacking Northern California little one was discovered lifeless Saturday, however police should not disclosing many particulars.

Roman Lopez, 11, was final seen Saturday morning at his dwelling on Coloma Road in Placerville, the Placerville Police Division stated in a lacking individuals bulletin.

Roman Lopez, 11. (Placerville Police Division)

After an intensive search of the realm by a number of regulation enforcement businesses, the boy was discovered lifeless later within the day, police stated in a information launch. The division didn’t say the place the kid’s physique was discovered or how he died. His demise is being investigated as suspicious, authorities stated.

Placerville police introduced the boy’s demise at a information convention Sunday afternoon throughout which Sgt. John Meuser learn a ready assertion however took no questions from reporters.

“The event is very tragic for all involved, and we appreciate your patience while we conduct a thorough investigation,” Meuser stated.

Anybody with details about the boy’s demise ought to name Det. Luke Gadow at (530) 642-5210, ext. 116.