January 16, 2020 | 12:24pm

James was found alive in her snowbound sports activities utility automobile in Northern California.

A lacking girl with dementia survived for six days trapped in a snow-covered SUV within the Northern California mountains — till she was rescued this week, native authorities stated.

Paula Beth James, 68, vanished from her Oroville residence on Jan. 9, in accordance with the Butte County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Authorities have been flying a search helicopter over the distant, mountainous neighborhood of Butte Meadows about 200 miles northeast of San Francisco Wednesday when a sergeant noticed a automotive matching the outline of James’ Toyota 4Runner, the sheriff’s workplace stated in a press release.

Paula Beth James Butte County Sheriff’s Workplace.

As soon as the pilot landed, two searchers received out and hiked to the SUV — positioned about 150 yards off the highway and buried within the snow, authorities stated.

To their disbelief, James was inside — alive.

Responders used a automobile designed for touring on snow to get to the stranded girl and convey her to a neighborhood hospital, the place she is listed in steady situation.

In complete, crews spent greater than 100 hours trying to find James, in accordance with the sheriff’s workplace.

“It’s wonderful news and this is the outcome that we had all been hoping for,” Megan McMann, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Workplace, advised The San Francisco Chronicle. “Especially with a storm coming in.”

With Submit wires