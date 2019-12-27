Missing firefighter Anthony Knott spotted on CCTV on the night he vanished

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 13:27 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:36 EST, 27 December 2019

Police investigating the disappearance of a firefighter who vanished following an evening out together with his colleagues have launched a CCTV picture of him leaving the pub.

Anthony Knott, 33, disappeared from Lewes, East Sussex at 7.16pm on Friday December 20.

He was final seen leaving The Lamb pub in Fisher Avenue.

Police have issued this CCTV picture of Anthony Knott taken on the night time he vanished. He was final seen at 7.41pm on Market Avenue in Lewes – 20 minutes after his cell phone had been switched off

At 7.41pm – 20 minutes after his cell phone had been switched off – his household recognized a CCTV picture of Mr Knott strolling alongside Market Avenue, within the path of The Lamb.

Specialist officers have been looking out the world across the pub, together with Pells Pool, which had been affected by extreme flooding.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley mentioned: ‘We’ve reviewed CCTV footage from quite a lot of premises similar to properties and companies, and we’re persevering with to retrieve and overview additional footage as we try to search out out what occurred to Anthony. We hope this newest picture of him might jog somebody’s reminiscence or assist present some new details about his disappearance.

‘Our searches have included native officers, drones and the canine unit, and we’ve got additionally been assisted by London Fireplace Brigade, East Sussex Fireplace and Rescue Service, the Nationwide Police Air Service helicopter, Sussex Search and Rescue and the Coastguard company in our quest to find Anthony.

‘The world we’ve got searched contains Pells Pool and Pellbrook Minimize, in addition to bins, road furnishings, alleyways and darkish areas.

‘Along with the native space, we’ve got additionally prolonged our search of the River Ouse north in direction of Hamsey, and we’ll proceed to seek for Anthony till we get the solutions his household are so desperately looking for. Seven days on, our precedence stays to search out him.

Mr Knott was seen strolling alongside Market Avenue in direction of The Lamb at 7.41pm on December 20

Mr Knott’s fiancee Lucy Otto, pictured left with the lacking firefighter, has urged anybody with info to come back ahead and speak to police

Firefighter Anthony Knott, 33, went lacking final Friday after an evening out with colleagues

‘An extra search of the Pells Pool space and the river might be carried out over the weekend because the pure water degree falls. The flood water has made our operation difficult, however we stay dedicated to discovering Anthony.’

Police mentioned Mr Knott is white, round 6ft tall and is of medium construct. He has medium -brown quick gelled hair. He was final seen carrying a black long-sleeved high, a darkish denim suit-style jacket, darkish denim denims and black sneakers. He’s additionally mentioned to have a particular stroll, with a slight bounce.

His heartbroken fiancee Lucy Otto confirmed his financial institution playing cards haven’t been used since he vanished.

She urged anybody with details about Mr Knott’s disappearance to come back ahead.