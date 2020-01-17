Missing Indian-American Woman Found Dead In Car Boot

Sureel Dabawala was reported lacking on December 30, 2019.

Washington:

The physique of an Indian-American lady, who was reported lacking by her household when she did not return dwelling final month, has been discovered lifeless within the trunk of her personal automobile, a media report stated.

Sureel Dabawala, a 34 year-old, younger MBA from Loyola College in Chicago was reported lacking on December 30, 2019, The American Bazaar stated within the report on Thursday.

After many days of frenetic search, she was discovered wrapped in a blanket within the trunk of her personal automobile on Monday in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighbourhood by non-public investigators employed by the household.

No arrests have been made within the case as far as the post-mortem report was nonetheless awaited.

Sureel was the daughter of Schaumburg primarily based Asharaf Dabawala, a revered doctor within the space, hailing from Gujarat.

Indians dwelling within the space describe the Dabawalas as essentially the most loving and beneficiant folks.

Within the days following Sureel’s disappearance, the Dabawala household had introduced a $10,000 reward for anybody who may present any details about the younger lady.

The reason for Sureel’s dying nonetheless stays unknown, police stated on Wednesday as investigations and toxicology experiences which might assist authorities decide the trigger could take as much as a month.

