Missing Leah Croucher’s distraught father says the new year ‘feels hollow’

The distraught father of lacking Leah Croucher and her brother Haydon – who took his personal life two months in the past – says the household’s New Yr ‘feels hole’ following their tragic loss.

Devastated John Croucher says they began 2019 with ‘three stunning kids and a world of hope at our ft’, however then remembers how ideas of Leah’s whereabouts and Haydon’s dying have left the household ‘drained and damaged’.

Leah disappeared and not using a hint aged 19 on February 15 final yr whereas strolling to work. She has not been seen since regardless of an enormous police search.

In November, the day after the 9 month anniversary of his sister’s dying, her 24-year-old brother Haydon was discovered lifeless.

John, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, mentioned new phrase is driving the household insane: ‘Two. We have misplaced two now.’

Now John, 45, has revealed he was virtually ‘jealous’ of Haydon, not having to go one other day with out discovering Leah’s destiny.

And on New Yr’s Eve he wrote a heartbreaking message with ‘tears rolling down my face’, saying the household’s ‘world fell aside’ when Leah disappeared early final yr.

‘We tried to remain sturdy. Keep hopeful. It was unattainable,’ he mentioned.

He defined the combined feelings of discovering out physique components police recovered didn’t belong to Leah.

‘The horrible fear that these random physique components could also be all we get again of our stunning daughter,’ John mentioned.

‘The aid when instructed it is not her. The ache at realising we have had all that horror and are nonetheless no nearer to a solution.’

John then revealed the torment of studying what occurred to his son, Haydon.

He mentioned: ‘In November watching as your son’s inner organs slowly cease working and you need to take the choice to show off that magic equipment which is maintaining him right here with us.

‘So many drugs being pumped into him. None of it working. Justifying it to your self with the ideas we’ve got been clinging to his shell.’

He added: ‘Begging him on the final minute to alter his thoughts and are available again to us. Understanding it was pointless. Understanding he did not need to face one other day of not realizing Leah’s destiny. Jealous of him virtually.’

John says he, his spouse Claire, and eldest baby Jade have a brand new phrase driving them insane.

He wrote: ‘TWO. WE’VE LOST TWO NOW. OVER AND OVER.’

John defined: ‘Time is just not making our ache simpler to bear. Watching our oldest and now solely baby endure. Considering of how we are going to not have weddings to attend or grandchildren to babysit and revel in.

‘Christmas has gone. It was bleak. Desolate. Lonely. Quiet. No decorations. No presents. No particular dinner.’

In addition to cancelling Christmas, the household didn’t rejoice New Yr’s Eve.

He wrote: ‘The phrase Completely satisfied New Yr feels hole on our lips. Tomorrow we are going to lock ourselves away for the day, as we did over Christmas.

‘Forgive us for being impolite however we simply do not feel in a position to faux on the minute.

‘We’re drained and damaged.’

John ended the New Yr’s message with a plea to assist convey the ache and struggling to an finish.

‘Assist us to seek out out what occurred to our daughter. We miss her a lot it is insufferable.’

Leah was final seen by her household on Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, in Milton Keynes at round 10pm on February 14. She was reported lacking the following day.

A confirmed sighting of Leah was reported the following day in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, Bucks, simply after eight.15am.

Anybody with details about Leah can contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference 43190049929.

Alternatively, name Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by means of their on-line kind at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you might want to communicate to somebody, Samaritans can be found 24/7 on 116 123