January 21, 2020 | 11:03am

A lacking Montana teen was discovered lifeless lower than a mile from the place she was final seen alive, officers stated.

Selina Not Afraid, a 16-year-old member of Crow Nation, was not dressed for the frigid temperatures on New Yr’s Day when the automobile she was in broke down at a relaxation cease on I-90 close to Billings, CNN reported.

4 of the opposite occupants went to get assist, whereas she and one other individual stayed behind within the automobile, officers stated.

The opposite passenger informed police that Not Afraid obtained out of the automobile and scaled a fence.

Her physique was discovered round 10:30 a.m. Monday, lower than a mile from the place she disappeared, in accordance with Massive Horn County Sheriff’s Workplace.

A few of her belongings had been recovered in her purse, though her cellphone was not there, officers stated. The cellphone was not on in the course of the search missions and officers consider somebody might have picked it up.

An post-mortem has been ordered to find out her reason behind loss of life, however foul play isn’t suspected, authorities stated.

“We brought our baby girl home. Now she can Rest In Peace,” Not Afraid’s aunt, Cheryl Horn, wrote on Fb.