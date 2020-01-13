“Missing, MP Sunny Deol” Posters Appear In Punjab

“Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing), MP Sunny Deol,” posters put up at many locations in Punjab.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol is asserted “missing” in posters which have surfaced at a number of public locations in Pathankot in Punjab. “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing), MP Sunny Deol,” say the posters, which will also be seen on the railway station.

Sunny Deol, who debuted in politics final 12 months, gained his first Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. The 63-year-old actor defeated Congress MP Sunil Jakhar in a triangular contest that additionally featured the Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP).

Quickly after, he was criticized for nominating author Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his consultant in his parliamentary constituency, to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on his behalf. Critics mentioned it proved the actor had no intentions of giving his 100 per cent to his new position.

Sunny Deol’s attendance in parliament has additionally been lower than spectacular. Within the very first session, he was absent for 28 days and attended solely 9 sittings, in accordance with data.

On the “missing” posters, Congress chief Manish Tewari mentioned: “Not Surprising… same thing happened to his father Dharmendra in Bikaner. Gurdaspur missed the chance of a good man @sunilkjakhar representing them again.Would have added to @INCIndia’s strength in Parliament.”

Sunny Deol is the third of his household to hitch politics and the BJP. His father Dharmendra was additionally BJP MP prior to now and his step-mother Hema Malini was elected MP for the second time final 12 months.

A piece in his constituency could seem upset however the actor has pulled his weight as star campaigner for the BJP in polls in Haryana and Jharkhand.

He additionally attended the opening of the Kartarpur hall together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November and tweeted images from the occasion. The hall hyperlinks Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the ultimate resting place of Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur.