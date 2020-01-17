January 17, 2020 | 11:05am

Polish investigators concern a pig farmer, final seen on December 31, might have been devoured by his personal livestock after a neighbor found bones on the property, reviews say.

Lubin District Prosecutor Magdalena Serafin instructed Polish publication Gazeta Wrocławska that is still believed to be that of the farmer, who was mentioned to be in his seventies, had been discovered eight days after the person was final seen on his farm in Lubin, a city about 260 miles west of Warsaw.

‘We have no idea the precise date, however within the interval between December 31 and January eight the sufferer was eaten by pigs,” Serafin mentioned, in line with a translation.

A neighbor reportedly referred to as legislation enforcement after discovering the stays of a person whereas going to fetch water from a properly close by.

It was not instantly clear how the person died — officers suspect both a coronary heart assault or a fall — however it reportedly was clear that the pigs consumed him. The animals had been mentioned to easily roam freely by way of the yard.

In response to Gazeta Wrocławska, the physique was nearly totally eaten, with just some bones and cranium fragments remaining.