‘MISSING THAT GOLD MEDAL’: After injury setbacks, Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is ready to chase glory again at Tokyo Summer Games

When the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro got here to a detailed in 2016, there have been some sure conclusions. Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps had been unassailable legends. Ryan Lochte had simply discovered the idea of “security-camera footage.” Brazil certain did like its soccer. And Andre De Grasse was about to dominate sprinting.

Solely the final of these certainties has failed to stay sure. However there may be nonetheless time.

De Grasse was one of many stars of Rio, and never simply to a Canadian viewers. He received three medals within the sprints, bronze within the 100-metre and four×100-metre relay, and a silver within the 200-metre, the place he completed simply off of Bolt’s customary. Past the outcomes, he shared on-track smiles and hugs with the Jamaican star, who had real respect and admiration for the a lot smaller and youthful Canadian. And with Bolt on the verge of retirement, it seemed like his dash crown could be out there for De Grasse, then simply 21, to scoop up.

As an alternative, the previous two-plus years have been a lesson on the knife’s edge on which a observe athlete’s fortunes should at all times steadiness. Their our bodies are honed to the boundaries of human efficiency, and it doesn’t take a lot to throw the entire thing out of fee. De Grasse missed the World Championships in 2017 with a hamstring damage, after which the identical factor occurred a 12 months later. Olympians usually have a sluggish construct again as much as peak ranges within the years between Video games, however this was one thing else completely. De Grasse simply wasn’t capable of compete.

However, in 2019, a breakthrough. De Grasse was lastly wholesome, lastly competing via a observe season. On the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in late September, he reprised his finishes within the particular person races at Rio — bronze within the 100-metre, silver within the 200-metre. De Grasse is again on observe in each the literal and figurative sense. And, with simply over six months till Tokyo 2020, he additionally has an excellent sense of timing.

“It was definitely a moment of relief,” De Grasse says of creating a podium once more ultimately. De Grasse, 25, was again in his hometown of Markham, within the Toronto suburbs, over the vacations, internet hosting a youth basketball match.

“Going through two years of injuries was pretty tough for me, so definitely just getting back out there on the track and feeling like my old self again, that felt pretty good.”

However it has, clearly, not been the smoothest of paths. There have been the accidents, and a training change, and De Grasse relocated his coaching base from Arizona to Florida. All of the whereas, the clock to Tokyo was ticking down, and the Canadian hadn’t come near his Olympic kind.

“I had some doubt in my mind. There were some mental aspects,” he says. “That’s the hardest part sometimes, just breaking through that mental barrier. There were some doubts about whether I was ever going to run fast again, because it (injuries) just happen once, it happened twice.”

Generally, athletes discover it simpler to take such setbacks in stride once they have already stacked up spectacular accomplishments. De Grasse is the one Canadian sprinter to win three medals in a single Olympics. Provided that, did it take just a little of the sting out of his lengthy layoffs?

“Nah,” he says, with a shake of the pinnacle. “Not really. It was great to win three Olympic medals, but I’m kind of, like, ‘I’ve accomplished bronze, I’ve accomplished silver, but I’m missing that gold medal.’ ”

“I know it’s great, and it’s humbling, but there’s more to accomplish. I feel like there’s always more that I can do. I’m still young, I can do this Olympics, I can go to another Olympics, I just want to put myself in the history books and have people know that I was one of the best. I kind of just tell myself that every day.”

And, he says, that gold medal is on the market. Between the Olympics and the World Championships he has seven medals to this point, however the one race that felt totally different was on the 2015 Pan-American Video games in Toronto, the place he completed in first.

“I just want to feel how I felt when I won that gold,” De Grasse says. “It was great to win all those medals in between, but winning the gold at the Pan-American (Games), it was a different feeling that I can’t really describe. But I want to bring back that feeling. That experience was like no other.”

The schedule for the build-up to Tokyo just isn’t but set, however there may be the indoor season developing, and nationals in early summer time. De Grasse says if there was one thing to be gained from the adversity of his misplaced seasons, it’s that it has proven him setbacks can occur. They usually can be overcome.

“It’s one race, and it’s for nine seconds. It comes down to that day,” he says. “You could be crappy the day before, you could be crappy a month before, but it comes down to that day. That’s what I try to tell myself moving forward. You can have a couple of hiccups, but when it comes down to that final day, with 50 or 60 thousand people in the stadium, and everyone watching on TV, you’ve got to be ready for that moment.”

Andre De Grasse has been prepared for that second earlier than.