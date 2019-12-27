December 27, 2019 | 10:11am

A 29-year-old Alabama lady has been lacking for per week after she left a bar with two unusual males — and texted a buddy that she is perhaps in hassle, based on her household and a brand new report.

Paighton Laine Houston, 29, of Trussville, was final seen Dec. 20 on the Tin Roof, a live-music bar chain in Birmingham, Al.com reported. Police Sgt. Johnny Williams informed the web site that she left the bar round 10:45 p.m. with “two heavy-set black males.”

Her final textual content message — despatched to a buddy — mentioned that “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble,” her mom, Charlaine Houston, posted to Fb.

“We’ve got to find her,” Charlaine informed AL.com Thursday. “I just pray this nightmare will end.”

The distraught mom known as the textual content “very concerning,” including that Paighton had not used her checking account since she disappeared and her cellphone goes straight to voicemail.

“Someone knows something and we have to bring her home,” she posted to Fb Thursday.

Williams informed the native outlet that police wouldn’t have any new leads and have “exhausted the ones we’ve had to this point.”

“We’re just about in the identical place that we have been once we first reported her lacking,’’ he mentioned.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage that has but to be launched to the general public, he added.

The police sergeant couldn’t say for sure whether or not foul play was an element.

“We’re not quite sure,” he mentioned. “This is kind of a strange case. We’re not sure where she may be or the last person she actually spoke to at this point.”

Paighton was final seen carrying ripped blue denims, a coral-colored T-shirt and blue Converse footwear. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 123 kilos.

“We have been in contact with [Birmingham police] and have shared any info needed to assist since the report, including all of our staff that worked that evening,” the Tin Roof posted to Fb earlier this week.

“As a common industry practice, we hire off-duty uniformed police to be onsite during busy times. They were working onsite during this time as well. We hope and pray for Paighton’s safe return and encourage anyone to reach out with any information.”