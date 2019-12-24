Missing woman’s body found in car in California lake

News

December 24, 2019
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif.  — 

The physique of a girl who vanished final week in a Southern California coastal space has been present in a automotive submerged in a lake, authorities stated.

Rescue divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Workplace discovered the automotive at about three p.m. Monday in Lake Nacimiento.

The physique of Jyll Stevens was discovered inside, authorities stated.

Stevens, 45, was final seen leaving a house in Heritage Ranch, a group close to the lake, on Thursday evening after having dinner with associates, KSBY-TV reported.

Sheriff’s officers had stated they didn’t suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Lake Nacimiento is about 170 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

