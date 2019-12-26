December 26, 2019 | 12:42pm | Up to date December 26, 2019 | 12:42pm

A US Military sergeant was charged with homicide within the dying of his spouse who was discovered lifeless of their Mississippi residence, police mentioned.

Percy Harris, 33, was arrested after certainly one of his kids referred to as 911 late Sunday in Lamar County to report that his mother and father had been quarreling, The Hattiesburg American reported.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the boy informed them he thought he heard a gunshot, the report mentioned.

Deputies searched the house and found the physique of the sergeant’s spouse, 36-year-old Shauna Harris.

Percy was arrested within the slaying of the mom to his three kids, the outlet reported. He’s being held with out bond at Lamar County Jail.

Percy’s platoon mates and associates took to social media to specific their shock by the information of his arrest.

“Praying for Percy. I just can’t believe this,” Michelle Nunley wrote on Fb. “He was one squared away supply sergeant while we [were] overseas. I pray for his children and everyone involved.”

Christian Cowler, who served with Percy, additionally reacted with disbelief about his alleged position.

“Tell me this ain’t true,” Cowler wrote on Fb. “He is one of the most genuine people I’ve served with. No way he would do something like this.”