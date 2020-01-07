January 7, 2020 | 2:08am

Two males in Mississippi wished to say a $100,000 lottery prizes so unhealthy, they glued the profitable numbers onto a dropping ticket, authorities stated.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, each of Columbus, tried to say the scratch-off winnings on the lottery headquarters in Flowood on Monday, Mississippi Lottery Corp. spokeswoman Meg Annison informed the Clarion-Ledger.

The ticket was instantly decided to have been altered utilizing glue to stick on the winnings numbers to match the prize. The lottery company known as the Flowood Police Division about two grownup males allegedly attempting to say the ticket.

Latham and Sparks had been arrested on the lottery headquarters and have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was additionally charged with false identification info.

Each are being held within the Rankin County jail and are anticipated to look in courtroom Tuesday.