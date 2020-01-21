Mistress of HSBC boss nicknamed ‘Weinstein’ says ‘weight had lifted’ when they split up

The mistress of an HSBC boss nicknamed Weinstein says she felt like a ‘weight had lifted’ once they break up up after she noticed him get ‘handsy’ with one other girl, an employment tribunal heard.

Madeliene Luckham, head of supply for HSBC employees digitisation, had an affair along with her boss Robert Clegg, who advised her she was not his first fling and that he didn’t love his spouse, she claims.

The married father-of-four Robert Clegg, world head of HSBC employees digitisation, was ‘on a mission to destroy’ Madeleine Luckham after she ended their extra-marital romance, it was stated.

Ms Luckham, 38, a high-flying girl in tech, advised the tribunal she suspected her line supervisor was sleeping with one other colleague and that he had intercourse within the workplace bathroom.

Robert Clegg (pictured) is accused of sexual discrimination in opposition to Madeleine Luckham (proper) and is dealing with a tribunal in Stratford, East London

However simply earlier than they break up in April 2018 she noticed Mr Clegg get ‘handsy’ with a contractor and whispered in her ear ‘we might have nice intercourse.’

In the present day she was accused of creating the derogatory comment concerning the girl.

Jane McCafferty, QC, for the financial institution and Mr Clegg stated: ‘You referred to the girl from SOMO as p********.’ Madeleine stated: ‘No I didn’t.’

She confronted him over it they usually broke up along with her telling him ‘please simply hold the sleaze out of the workplace any longer and please hold it away from me’, Stratford Employment tribunal heard.

She added: ‘It validated all the pieces I felt, not simply the rumours, I’ve seen it with my very own eyes. Within the context of the rumours, it was not ogling, it was like she was prey.’

She added: ‘I used to be personally upset by the entire thing.

‘He blamed our relationship and the actual fact it had not been going nice. I felt Rob was making an attempt responsible our relationship and his life for what had occurred and I used to be making an attempt to distance myself from this. For me, it was over right now.

‘At this explicit time we weren’t functioning, we had blown up.’

She is suing Mr Clegg and HSBC for intercourse discrimination after she was let go and a £130,000 a yr job stated she was promised by no means materialised.

She stated she didn’t enter into an extramarital affair believing she can be the ‘solely girl’ however freaked out when she noticed ‘the darker facet of issues’.

She advised the tribunal: ‘I didn’t go right into a relationship with a married man considering I’d be the one girl in his life.

‘It was extra the darker facet of issues. The sexual harassment of a colleague, the language that was getting used about him, the Weinstein remark. I used to be freaking out about the entire thing.’

And he or she stated she felt like a weight had lifted after she ended their romance on the Hilton Resort on April 10.

She advised the tribunal: ‘Having simply ended the connection, I felt like a weight had lifted. I felt like I may breathe and I used to be trying ahead to shifting ahead.

‘We have been each holding palms and crying in the course of the dialog. It was a break up.’

The tribunal additionally heard that all the pieces modified at work following the break up and that Mr Clegg had intimated he was sleeping with someone else on the workplace, the tribunal heard.

Robert Clegg (pictured umpiring the ladies’s boat race for Most cancers Analysis UK) denies sexual discrimination as does HSBC

She advised the tribunal she suspected this was the girl she had seen him with within the workplace bathroom.

She stated: ‘I feel at this level I used to be waking as much as the particular person Mr Clegg was.. It was a impolite awakening, it was a tough awakening.

‘However on the similar time, I used to be flip flopping and feeling sorry for him due to these rumours. I’m traumatised.’

Mr Clegg, 48, apologised to her and tried to assist her to get the everlasting function she had beforehand agreed to by e mail, the tribunal heard.

However she claims he then indicated days later that she ought to depart HSBC as a result of he couldn’t afford to take action himself.

She stated: ‘I used to be fairly shocked that somebody leaving got here up in any respect so I took this to imply ‘it can’t be me, I’ve 4 youngsters, I’ve a spouse that doesn’t work and there’s probably going to be a expensive divorce’.”

However the tribunal heard Mr Clegg later texted her ‘I don’t want anybody to depart HSBC. You might be my pal and I wish to totally help you.’

The tribunal additionally heard earlier right now that once they break up, she stated Mr Clegg, who was world head of her division, would leer at her chest, contact her uninvited in public and made her really feel professionally and personally nugatory.

She additionally advised of him flirting with different girls in entrance of her after they separated, getting ‘very handsy’ at work with one other girl and whispering within the girl’s ear ‘we might have nice intercourse’.

Ms Luckham, 38, from Teddington in south west London, additionally accused Mr Clegg of rubbing in opposition to her in conferences.

She advised Stratford Employment Tribunal that they break up up in April 2018 and she or he first had doubts the earlier Christmas after a visit to New York when she realised she would ‘break the hearts’ of his 4 younger kids.

However Mr Clegg, 48, from Newbury in Berkshire, advised the tribunal he ended the affair in January 2018 throughout a joint work journey to Hong Kong the place Ms Luckham had made snide feedback about him in a bid to embarrass him.

He stated he had advised her ‘we’re performed’ and had began seeing a counsellor together with his spouse to attempt to save their marriage, in accordance with his witness assertion.

She stated the affair had began in October 2017 at HSBC’s fintech hub in Southwark once they had dinner collectively at Hickster’s after group drinks at Jack’s bar, the tribunal heard.

The pair shared a consensual kiss and returned to Mr Clegg’s Mercure Resort, reverse, the place he invited Ms Luckham to spend the night time and later requested her for WhatsApp intercourse after she refused, it was stated.

She stated: ‘We met the following day and mentioned what had occurred the night time earlier than in addition to his marriage.

‘He advised me that his marriage was over and that it was a matter of financially attending to the place the place he may divorce.

‘He stated that he and his spouse have been not intimate, he did not love her anymore, that they led separate lives and that they have been solely collectively for his or her kids. He additionally advised me I wasn’t his first affair.’

Three days later, Mr Clegg invited Ms Luckham for dinner they usually later had intercourse at his lodge.

The pair would ship complimentary messages to at least one one other at work, with Mr Clegg texting her ‘you look ok to eat right now’ the tribunal heard.

She stated they might kiss, maintain palms and play footsie underneath the desk at work and that Mr Clegg had advised her he cherished her.

However on April 7, Ms Luckham stated Mr Clegg grew to become extraordinarily flirtatious with a girl from SOMO, an exterior contractor ‘in entrance of her eyes’.

She stated she was heartbroken listening to rumours of him being ‘very handsy’ with somebody at a piece social occasion across the similar time.

Ms Luckham stated: ‘He had walked behind her, positioned his palms round her, resting on the prime of her legs and stated in her ear ‘we might have nice intercourse.’

‘I used to be heartbroken and determined to talk to Rob about it straight.’

In her witness assertion, she stated: ‘Kai Kartel (a piece pal) and I mentioned Rob, the best way he checked out girls like they have been prey and the truth that he had even earned himself a nickname again on the SOMO places of work, ‘Weinstein’..’

Ms Luckham stated Mr Clegg discovered the dialog about his flirting with different girls very distressing, apologised and blamed it on their relationship not going properly.

She stated: ‘He then blamed it on his scenario at residence, the best way his spouse was treating him and stated that he didn’t really feel like himself.

‘He requested for an additional probability and I stupidly agreed. Nonetheless within the blink of an eye fixed on April 9, I found that he was sleeping with another person within the workplace.’

Ms Luckham stated the pair met the next day when she believes she ended the connection.

She stated: ‘Nonetheless Rob was fairly dismissive of me and my emotions and began to belittle our relationship.

‘He intimated that it was true he was sleeping with certainly one of our colleagues. He minimised our relationship calling it informal drunken intercourse that he wasn’t getting at residence, as if I used to be an inexpensive fill-in for him and that was that.

‘Through the dialog, he repeated that he ‘could not afford to depart HSBC’ the clear inference being that I ought to depart as a substitute.’

Within the speedy aftermath of their breakup, Ms Luckham stated issues modified within the workplace and Mr Clegg advised her ‘out of the blue’ he was not totally completely satisfied along with her work and that he touched her in a gathering.

She stated: ‘In a single assembly we have been in collectively he walked the great distance spherical behind me and positioned each palms on my hips as he slid by, rubbing himself behind me.

‘I felt my physique tense and recoil. This was simply certainly one of quite a few examples of undesirable touching and sexual harassment over the following few months.’

On Might 1, Ms Luckham found the everlasting function, she had accepted in writing with a £130ok base wage, was not accessible she claims.

However the tribunal was additionally advised Ms Luckham was given till Might 21 to use for the function however didn’t accomplish that.

Ms Luckham stated Mr Clegg would speak to her ‘like filth’ behind closed doorways and blame her for all the pieces that had gone flawed, and swap the second they left the room.

She stated he would rub his leg in opposition to hers in conferences and stare at her chest whereas speaking to her which she discovered ‘completely unacceptable.’

She stated: ‘I felt violated. It was torture.’

Ms Luckham additionally recalled seeing Mr Clegg go right into a employees bathroom the place she claimed he had intercourse with one other girl after allegedly making an attempt to stop her from shifting into the brand new function.

She stated: ‘As I walked previous, by means of the outer door, I noticed her knock on one of many cubicle doorways and it opened.

‘Rob was already inside. Rob had simply moments in the past destroyed my profession and was now having intercourse within the workplace bathroom.

‘Roughly ten minute later Rob returned from the bathrooms trying all sweaty and saggy and gave me probably the most sinister smile I’ve ever seen in my life. I felt bodily sick.’

By the tip of June, Ms Luckham stated she was very affected by stress and nervousness and had dropped greater than a costume measurement.

She claimed the therapy by the financial institution and Mr Clegg that just about drove her to suicide and left her with potential PTSD.

However Mr Clegg, denied a lot of the accusations and stated he felt like his character was underneath fixed violent assault by Ms Luckham.

In his witness assertion, Mr Clegg stated: ‘On recommendation from HR, I ultimately took the choice to not renew the claimant’s contract which resulted in August 2018 due to behavioural points which had ruined the beforehand constructive working tradition in my group and turn into unattainable to handle.

‘I settle for my share of duty for that in permitting my relationship with the claimant to affect my actions as supervisor.’

He added: ‘Nonetheless I didn’t discriminate in opposition to, bully or harass the claimant.’

However Ms Luckham advised the listening to: ‘I’ve been the sufferer of bullying, harassment and discrimination by the hands of HSBC and Rob particularly.

‘I used to be victimised on account of elevating a grievance in relation to Rob’s conduct.

‘Finally I used to be pressured out of HSBC.

‘I’ll ask the tribunal to deduce that this was as a result of I used to be a girl and/or that it was a part of the marketing campaign of bullying, harassment and victimisation to which I used to be topic.’

She added: ‘At HSBC girls solely have a voice if there’s a stronger male voice behind them.

‘There’s a pervasive tradition of sexism at HSBC by which girls are objectified by their male colleagues, ignored when complaints are raised by them and frozen out of the enterprise when they’re perceived as ‘troublesome.”

She advised the tribunal: ‘What is unhappy about HSBC is I felt I had discovered a spot the place I needed to remain for a very long time.’

Mr Clegg and HSBC deny the claims.

The listening to continues.