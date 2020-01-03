January three, 2020 | 12:56pm

Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell on Friday lauded President Trump’s resolution to take out Iranian Quds Power Commander Qassem Soleimani, calling him a “terrorist mastermind” accountable for the deaths of a whole lot of American service members.

“No man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American service members than Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani’s schemes and his agents killed hundreds of American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the Kentucky Republican stated on the Senate ground.

“He personally oversaw the state-sponsored terrorism that Iran used to kill our sons and our daughters. And as we’ve seen in recent days and weeks, he and his terrorists posed an ongoing and growing threat to American lives and American interests,” McConnell continued.

The Iranian main common took the decision “Death to America” and put it into motion, he added.

“But this terrorist mastermind was not just a threat to the United States and Israel. For more than a decade, he masterminded Iran’s malevolent and destabilizing work throughout the entire Middle East,” he stated.

Following the defeat of ISIS, Soleimani turned his consideration to meddling in Iraq’s authorities, sparking protests by the Iraqi folks, he stated.

“For too long — for too long — this evil man operated without constraint and countless innocents have suffered for it. Now his terrorist leadership has been ended,” he declared.

McConnell acknowledged the partisan debate already unfolding in Congress over the killing.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, for instance, slammed Trump’s resolution on Twitter.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.The question is this. As reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” Murphy wrote.

However McConnell stated he would welcome the controversy, when the time is acceptable.

“Although I anticipate and welcome a debate about America’s interest in foreign policy in the Middle East, I recommend that all senators wait to review the facts and hear from the administration before passing much public judgment on this operation and its potential consequences,” he stated, including that the administration was anticipated to transient Congressional staffers later Friday.