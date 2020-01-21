January 20, 2020 | eight:26pm

Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell launched a timeline that may give each Home managers and President Trump’s authorized workforce 24 hours for opening arguments within the Senate impeachment trial.

The Kentucky Republican issued a four-page “organizing resolution” on Monday that stated the arguments wanted to be revamped the course of two days.

Home Democrats, who’ve impeached the president, stated the transfer by McConnell was an effort to “conceal the President’s misconduct in the dark of night.”

Within the Senate, Democratic Minority Chief Chuck Schumer referred to as McConnell’s timeline a “national disgrace.”

“It’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through,” Schumer stated.

“On something as important as impeachment, Senator McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace.”

Within the impeachment trial of President Invoice Clinton, the 24 hours have been break up over a four-day interval, as a substitute of two.

The 2-day timeline might push the proceedings into the early morning hours, because the trial begins at 1 p.m.

The Senate will debate McConnell’s decision Tuesday.

With Wires