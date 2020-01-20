Mitchell Starc’s Wife Reacts To His Dismissal, Leaves Twitter In Splits

Mitchell Starc got here to bat at quantity 5, a lot earlier than his common batting place, as Australia aimed for a assured whole after shedding David Warner, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne within the third One-day Worldwide in opposition to India in Bengaluru on Sunday. Nevertheless, Mitchell Starc didn’t repay the religion of his skipper Aaron Finch and misplaced his wicket on the third ball he confronted with out scoring a single run. Mitchell Starc’s spouse Alyssa Healy, who herself is a cricketer and performs for the Australian girls’s nationwide workforce, trolled her husband on social media for shedding his wicket by taking part in a poor shot.

Alyssa Healy commented with a face palm emoji on one in every of Mitchell Starc’s dismissal posts on Twitter.

— Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 19, 2020

Healy, a wicketkeeper batswoman, left the web in splits together with her response.

Finch, who misplaced his wicket for 19 following an enormous mix-up with Steve Smith, anticipated some power-hitting from Starc when Australia wanted it most.

Nevertheless, Finch’s ploy did not work as Starc departed for a third-ball duck after he determined to slog Ravindra Jadeja out of the bottom however ended up hitting it straight to Yuzvendra Chahal, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket.

Whereas Starc departed on the final ball of the 32nd over by Ravindra Jadeja, Australia had misplaced Labuschagne on the third ball of the identical over.

Smith top-scored for Australia with 131 runs, together with 14 boundaries and a six, as they reached 286/9 by the top of 50 overs.

India rode on a century by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s knock of 89 runs to chase down the goal with 15 balls to spare.

With the seven-wicket victory on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India clinched the three-match ODI collection 2-1.