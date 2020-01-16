Mithali Raj Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Announces Women’s Contract List

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj was on Thursday demoted to Grade B from A within the BCCI central contracts whereas Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia have been elevated to the center bracket. Mithali not being saved within the Rs 50 lakh class was anticipated because the 37-year-old retired from T20s in September final yr. Nevertheless, she stays the ODI captain and plans to hold on until the 2021 World Cup. T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her A class contract alongside Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

Radha and Taniya, who each had a Grade C contract price Rs 10 lakh final yr, have now entered Grade B (Rs 30 lakh).

Gamers getting a central contract for the primary time are 15-year-old opener Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol, who like is an attacking batter.

Shafali has attracted quite a lot of consideration ever since making her India debut final yr. She not too long ago made 124 in opposition to Australia A in Brisbane. The opener might be anticipated to ship within the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Beneath.

Dropped from the checklist is Mona Meshram, who was in Grade C final yr and hasn’t performed a single recreation in latest occasions.

The newest contracts run from October 2019 to September 2020.

Grade A (Rs 50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav.

Grade B (Rs 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma.

Grade C (Rs 10 lakh): Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, D Hemlatha, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma.