Mithila's 'Pag' recorded in English dictionary

'Pag', image of Mithila's pleasure and pleasure, on which the Authorities of India stamps It has now been included within the English Dictionary. The Macmillan Dictionary has just lately included the phrase 'Pag'.

The Macmillan Dictionary describes Pag as a headgear worn by folks of the Mithila area of India. The dictionary states that the 'Save the Pag' marketing campaign was carried out by the Mithilalok Basis to guard the centuries-old tradition of sporting skins.

The President of Mithilalok Basis, Dr. Birbal Jha mentioned that in recognition of this image of the tradition of Mithila, the Central Authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2017 issued the postage stamp on the leg. . He expressed happiness over the inclusion of Pag within the Macmillan Dictionary, saying that it was a matter of pleasure that the identification of his tradition would now be identified to the English language as properly.

Jha mentioned that the custom of sporting pag within the Maithil group is from historic instances and is taken into account an emblem of respect within the tradition of Mithila. He instructed that in historic instances pag was made out of the leaves of bushes and vegetation.