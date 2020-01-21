Mitski – “Cop Car”

For a few years, Mitski has been performing a tune referred to as “Cop Car.” Now a studio recording is lastly out on this planet. So though it's technically the primary new Mitski unique since 2018 ’s Be The Cowboy , the tune itself is definitely fairly previous. (Mitski additionally launched a canopy of Bleachers ’” Let's Get Married “final March.)

“Cop Car” is the most recent single from the soundtrack for The Turning , director Floria Sigismondi's film adaptation of Henry James' 1898 horror novella The Flip Of The Screw , for which producers Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman sought to create a darkish '90 s aesthetic. Fairly a couple of songs from the soundtrack have seen launch already, together with highlights from Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, and Empress Of. Now that we've reached launch week, we're additionally getting Mitski's contribution, a heavy, discordant rocker that feels like stress boiling over. Because the tune reaches considered one of a number of noisy climaxes, her mantra turns into, “I will never die!”

Hear under.

The Turning soundtrack is out 1 / 24 on KRO Data / Sony Music Masterworks. The film hits theaters the identical day.