January 21, 2020 | 9:42am

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Ut.) says he’s retaining “an open mind” as he begins his tenure as an impeachment juror.

“Deciding whether or not a sitting president should be removed from office is perhaps the most solemn matter that can ever come before the United States Senate. I enter this task with an open mind and a recognition of my solemn responsibility to fulfill my oath,” the Utah senator instructed constituents in a press release Monday.

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate calls the allegations outlined within the Home-approved impeachment articles “extremely serious,” and provides that these assertions require senators to “put political biases aside, and make good faith efforts to listen to arguments from both sides and thoroughly review facts and evidence.”

Romney, who has had an typically contentious relationship with President Trump, then turned his consideration to the problem of witnesses, one thing the White Home needs to keep away from and Romney has expressed specific curiosity in.

“I have made clear to my colleagues and the public that the Senate should have the opportunity to decide on witnesses following the opening arguments, as occurred in the Clinton trial… If attempts are made to vote on witnesses prior to opening arguments, I would oppose those efforts,” Romney stated.

Romney is the one GOP senator to brazenly voice his want to listen to testimony from former Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton, who stated earlier this month that he would testify if subpoenaed in the course of the Senate impeachment trial.